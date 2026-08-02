Viral video: Sunny Deol becomes emotional remembering Dharmendra, rejoice 'circle of life moment': 'Forever grateful to Papa'

Ahead of Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi returned to Jaipur, and they remembered Dharmendra, admitting to being grateful for bringing them together for Ghayal.

Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi are reuniting for the big screen after nearly 30 years with Batwara 1947, and ahead of the film's release, the duo head to Jaipur for the movie promotion. After arriving in the Pink City, Sunny and Rajkumar became emotional. They remembered Sunny's father, late superstar Dharmendra, who had met them in the same place, and then the journey of Ghayal began. National Award-winning blockbuster Ghayal (1990) marked the first collaboration of Sunny and Santoshi, followed by Damini (1993) and Ghatak (1996).

Sunny thanks Dharmendra for believing in him and Rajkumar Santoshi

Sunny shared a reel on his Instagram narrating an interesting trivia related to Ghayal. He wrote that Dharmendra was shooting for Batwara, and he, along with Rajkumar Santoshi, met him on the sets with the concept of Ghayal. Sunny asserted that Dharmendra showed interest in the script and believed in Santoshi's conviction, which led to the beginning of Ghayal. He wrote, "Years ago, I believed deeply in a script written by a young Rajkumar Santoshi. We tried taking it to producers, but no one was ready to back the film. That was when I decided to take it to Papa."

He further added, "Papa was shooting for Batwara in 1988 in Jaipur and staying at Rambagh Palace. Raj gave him the complete narration of Ghayal, and the moment it ended, Papa said yes. More than the film, what stayed with me was how proud he was that I had recognised and stood by such a powerful story. That faith became Ghayal."

Sunny rejoice 'circle of life' moment

The superstar asserted that he's bringing Batwara 1947 with Santoshi, and they're promoting the film where their collaboration began. Emotionally, he thanked Dharmendra, and further wrote, "Forever grateful to Papa for believing in my instinct, and to Raj for giving me a story worth fighting for." Batwara 1947 will be released in cinemas on August 14, 2026.

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