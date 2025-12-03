FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Sunny Deol performs asthi visarjan of Dharmendra with Bobby Deol in Haridwar, submerges his ashes in Ganga, fans get emotional

Sunny Deol, along with Bobby Deol, Karan and Rajveer Deol, reached Haridwar to perform the asthi visarjan of Dharmendra.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 03, 2025, 02:11 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Sunny Deol performs asthi visarjan of Dharmendra with Bobby Deol in Haridwar, submerges his ashes in Ganga, fans get emotional
Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol with Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol at Dharmendra's asthi visarjan
Dharmendra has finally been laid to rest. The Deols have bid the final goodbye to the He-Man of Bollywood by performing the asthi visarjan of the late superstar. Sunny Deol, along with his younger brother Bobby Deol and his sons Karan and Rajveer Deol, arrived at Haridwar to perform the asthi visarjan. Sunny performed the asthi visarjan and submerged his father's ashes in the river Ganga. 

