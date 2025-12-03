Viral video: Sunny Deol performs asthi visarjan of Dharmendra with Bobby Deol in Haridwar, submerges his ashes in Ganga, fans get emotional

19-Minute Viral Video: What’s the controversy all about and why you should refrain from sharing it
BOLLYWOOD
Sunny Deol, along with Bobby Deol, Karan and Rajveer Deol, reached Haridwar to perform the asthi visarjan of Dharmendra.
Dharmendra has finally been laid to rest. The Deols have bid the final goodbye to the He-Man of Bollywood by performing the asthi visarjan of the late superstar. Sunny Deol, along with his younger brother Bobby Deol and his sons Karan and Rajveer Deol, arrived at Haridwar to perform the asthi visarjan. Sunny performed the asthi visarjan and submerged his father's ashes in the river Ganga.
Deol family in Haridwar for the asthi visarjan of Dharam ji.— Kashinath 2.0 (@TheDeolsFC) December 3, 2025
Om Shanti.#Dharmendra pic.twitter.com/SUhvsBdbiA