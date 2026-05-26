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Viral video: After Dharmendra receives Padma Vibhushan, Sunny Deol makes rarest of rare appearance with wife Pooja Deol, fans react

Sunny Deol was spotted with his wife, Pooja Deol, and his fans go gaga over their rare appearence.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 26, 2026, 03:34 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: After Dharmendra receives Padma Vibhushan, Sunny Deol makes rarest of rare appearance with wife Pooja Deol, fans react
Sunny Deol with Pooja Deol (Image source: Screengrab)
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A day after legendary actor Dharmendra was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan posthumously, Sunny Deol made rarest of rare appearance with his wife, Pooja Deol. On Tuesday morning, Sunny and Pooja were spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport. In a viral video, Sunny was seen getting out of his car, and then he is seen walking towards the security check. For the OOTD, Pooja donned a loose, light beige button-down shirt with rolled sleeves, paired with black pants. She’s carrying a maroon clutch/wallet and keeping it simple and comfortable. Whereas, Sunny is dressed in an olive-green short-sleeve shirt with a relaxed fit, paired with dark trousers. The black sunglasses give a low-key, off-duty look.

Watch the viral video 

Fans' reaction to Pooja Deol and Sunny Deol 

Several fans pointed out how rare it is for Pooja to be spotted with Sunny Deol. A netizen wrote, "Tara Singh spotted with real Sakeena." Another netizen wrote, "Sunny Deol sir me attitude bahut hai." One of the netizens asked, "Pooja ji dekhti kyu nahi inke saath?" 

Esha Deol gets emotional on Dharmendra getting Padma Vibhushan

On Monday, the Padma Awards 2026 were conferred by President Droupadi Murmu to 131 recipients from various fields. Among them was legendary star Dharmendra. The He-Man of Bollywood was posthumously honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award, for his immense contribution to the Indian film industry. 

On Instagram, Esha shared a carousel post with photos of Hema holding the award and looking down to mark respect for Dharamendra. In another photo, we see Hema and President Droupadi holding the honour. She even shared a video of the big moment. The Dhoom actress shared the post with the caption and admitted that they all wished that he could have received the honour by himself. "A moment of pride, a moment of emotion. How we so deeply wished he were present today, dressed in a crisp white shirt and blue suit, looking as handsome as always, with the excitement of a young boy going to receive the prestigious award."

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