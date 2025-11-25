Viral video: Sunny Deol looks visibly shattered, devastated in first appearance after performing dad Dharmendra's last rites

After performing the final rites of Dharmendra, Sunny Deol was spotted leaving in his car, and the visuals will break your heart.

Dharmendra's demise is still a nightmare for millions of his fans, including his family. His elder son, Sunny Deol, shared a special bond with his father, and his first appearance after performing Dharam's funeral is something you wish you had never seen. In the evening of November 24, Sunny Deol is seen leaving the crematorium in his car. Sunny looked visibly devastated, almost lifeless, while going from the funeral ground. He looks shattered, and despite a few seconds of footage captured by the paparazzi, it conveys the depth of a son's pain about his father. The viral video shared on social media has left even the netizens emotional.

Netizens' reaction to Sunny Deol's first appearance

Several internet users have penned their condolences on Dharmendra and shared their thoughts in the comment section. A netizen wrote, "That's sad. Om Shanti." Another netizen wrote, "But chehra kahan dikh raha." One netizen wrote, "Kuch dikai he nahi de raha to dard kaha se dikhe." A cybercitizen wrote, "Papa ko khone ka dard dikh raha hai."

Saira Banu on Dharmendra's sudden health worsened

On October 31, Dharmendra was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital after complaining of shortness of breath. After 12 days, Dharmendra was discharged and taken to his residence in Juhu for further treatment. It was reported that Dharmendra was on a ventilator at his home, and he was also showing improvement. Dharmendra's co-star Saira Banu, while speaking to News18, said, "He was like family. He was such a beautiful and handsome man! He was recovering. He was going to be off the ventilator. What do I say!"

Dharmendra's last film will be...

Dharmendra's last movie will be a war drama, Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, starring Agastya Nanda in the lead role. Agastya will play the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded India's highest military decoration, Param Vir Chakra, for his valour in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. In this film, Dharmendra would be playing Arun's father, Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal. Ikkis will be released in cinemas on December 25.