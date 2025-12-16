FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Viral video: Sunny Deol fights back tears at Border 2 teaser launch in first public appearance after Dharmendra's death

Also starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in the lead roles, the much-anticipated war drama Border 2 will release in cinemas on January 23, 2026, ahead of the Republic day weekend.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 04:14 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Viral video: Sunny Deol fights back tears at Border 2 teaser launch in first public appearance after Dharmendra's death
Sunny Deol at Border 2 teaser launch event
The teaser for the much-awaited Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in the leading roles, was launched at a grand event in Mumbai on December 16 coinciding with Vijay Diwas 2025, that honours India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Border 2 is also set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, that led to the formation of Bangladesh.

At the event, Sunny was seen dressed in a white t-shirt, paired with cargo pants. He rounded up his look with a green-coloured jacket. As the Gadar 2 actor addressed the media and fans gathered there, he shouted a powerful dialogue from the upcoming film, "Awaaz kahan tak jaani chahiye?", and the audience members shouted back, "Lahore tak." As Sunny Deol repeated the dialogue, he was seen getting emotional and fighting back tears.

This was Sunny Deol's first public appearance after his dad and veteran superstar Dharmendra passed away on November 24. The Sholay star would have turned 90 on December 8. On his birth anniversary earlier this month, Sunny shared an emotional, unseen video remembering his dad and captioned it, "आज मेरे पापा का जन्मदिन है। पापा हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं , मेरे अंदर हैं लव यू पापा। मिस यू। (Today is my father's birthday. Papa is always with me, inside me. Miss you)."

Meanwhile, coming back to Border 2, apart from Sunny, Varun, Diljit, and Ahan, the war drama features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Medha Rana, and Paramvir Singh Cheema in key supporting roles. The sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, and JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta under their banners T-Series Films & JP Films, respectively. Border 2 will release in cinemas worldwide on January 23, 2026, ahead of the Republic Day weekend.

READ | Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 list of winners: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday, Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra win top acting honours; Black Warrant named Best Series

Advertisement