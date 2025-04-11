In Haryana, the release of Sunny Deol's Jaat sparked an electrifying celebration. A video shows people riding tractors and trucks with movie posters, playing loud music, and dancing as they went to the theatre.

Actor Sunny Deol has made a powerful comeback with his latest film, Jaat, which hit theaters on April 10. The film has sparked massive excitement, especially in Haryana, where fans showed their love by arriving in tractors and trucks to watch the movie.

In Haryana, the release of Jaat sparked an electrifying celebration. A video shows people riding tractors and trucks with movie posters, playing loud music, and dancing as they went to the theatre. Many followed on bikes and scooters, all excited to watch the film.

This isn’t the first time fans have shown such excitement for a Sunny Deol film. When Gadar 2 was released in 2023, people also gathered in large numbers. Many were seen riding in trucks and heading to theatres just to watch the movie. The scenes were very similar, with fans celebrating and making sure they didn’t miss watching Sunny Deol on the big screen.

Jaat brings back Sunny Deol in his famous angry action hero style. But this time, instead of battling enemies from across the border, he’s taking on local goons and gangsters in a small coastal town in India. The movie is full of action, strong emotions, drama, and powerful dialogues that fans expect from Sunny.

Watch video:

Jaat marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu director Gopichand Malineni. It also stars Randeep Hooda as the main antogonist Ranatunga. Vineet Kumar Singh plays Randeep's brother Somulu, and Regina Casandrra plays Randeep's wife Bharthi. Other actors including Jagapati Babu, Saiyami Kher, and Ramya Krishnan play supporting roles. The movie is produced by Pushpa producers, Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.