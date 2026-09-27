Viral video: Sunita Ahuja surrenders, refuses to comment on Govinda's affair, after Komal Rani Swarnkar slams her, now superstar's wife wants him to...

After making multiple videos and making some wild statements in interviews, Sunita Ahuja has decided not to criticise Govinda or insult his co-star and rumoured girlfriend, Komal Rani Swarnkar

Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, is now facing the heat for bringing her marital differences to the public. After making multiple videos and making some wild statements in interviews, Sunita has decided not to criticise Govinda or insult his co-star and rumoured girlfriend, Komal Rani Swarnkar. In a recent interview titled Heat Conversation with Sunita Ahuja, the host asked Mrs Govinda to comment on her superstar husband getting criticised ever since he visited Lalbaghcha Raja with Komal Rani. Sunita was expected to go all out against his rumoured love, but she said something that left the netizens surprised.

Sunita Ahuja wants Govinda to stay happy, even if he's with someone

Sunita stated that she's done discussing Govinda and the alleged affair, clarifying that she won't make any statement against them. Sunita said, "See mujhe Govinda ji ke baare mein, unki co-star ke baare mein kuch nahi bolna hai. I'm seeing he's happy. God bless him. Jaise usse apni zindagi jeeni hai, jeeye, kyuki mujhe ab is sab pe focus nahi karna hai." She further added, "I just pray ki woh jaha bhi hai, jiske saath bhi hai. Khush hai, khush rahe."



During the promotion of her show in Kolkata, #SunitaAhuja spoke about Govinda and his viral video with Komal Rani on a podcast. Clearly frustrated, she said #Govinda can do whatever he wants, live with whoever he wants and stay wherever he feels happy. She added… pic.twitter.com/D1TJfxPXn7 — Rahul Gupta (@RahulGupta25376) September 26, 2026

What is Sunuta Ahuja focusing on?

Mrs Govinda has affirmed that now she's focusing on her growth, exploring more work opportunities. She added, "Mera focus hai mera kaam. I don't want to fall into controversy again and again. Jisko jaha khushi milta hai wohi raho bhai. That's good. God bless you." She concluded, "Life mein time waste karne se acha apne aap pe dhyaan do."

Komal Rani Swarnkar hits back at Sunita Ahuja

On Saturday, Govinda's co-star from his comeback film, Roopa, took her thoughts to Instagram and slammed Sunita for her comments. Without naming her, Komal stated that Sunita is responsible for her broken home, and she doesn't need to drag her name into it to gain sympathy and publicity. Read this story here.