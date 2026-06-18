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Viral video: Sunita Ahuja mocks Govinda, reveals he wears hair patch, netizens lose cool, brutally troll her: 'This woman destroyed his life'

Viral video: Sunita Ahuja mocks Govinda, reveals he wears hair patch

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Viral video: Sunita Ahuja mocks Govinda, reveals he wears hair patch, netizens lose cool, brutally troll her: 'This woman destroyed his life'

Sunita Ahuja again went on to make headlines by making fun of her husband, Govinda. But this time, the netizens brutally trolled her for washing her dirty linen in public.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 18, 2026, 07:22 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Sunita Ahuja mocks Govinda, reveals he wears hair patch, netizens lose cool, brutally troll her: 'This woman destroyed his life'
Sunita Ahuja, Govinda (Image source: Instagram, screenshot)
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Being funny, cracking jokes about your married life, might keep you relevant, but it also makes you lose respect. Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, is right now among the celebs who don't shy away from mocking him at various instances. But now even netizens have understood that Sunita is just milking Govinda, and she would continue attracting engagement with her revealing-it-all attitude. 

How Sunita Ahuja mocked Govinda

Sunita recently did The Bombay Journey. In the midst of the conversation, Sunita made another big statement on Govinda, leaving his fans offended and heartbroken. A clip from the episode went viral for the wrong reason. In the clip, Sunita is heard saying that Govinda used to look like a prince in the 90s, now he's wearing a patch (wig) on the affected areas. This clip went viral in no time, and Sunita is getting brutally trolled for it. 

Watch the viral video

Govinda fans got hugely offended

Netizens lost their cool on Sunita, and they brutally trolled her. A netizen wrote, "She needs money to maintain her wanna be lifestyle and Govinda does not have any, so this is how she goes about it by washing dirty linen in public, kudos to Govinda for keeping quiet." Another netizen wrote, "This woman literally destroyed his life! It is very necessary that you marry the right kind of woman, otherwise u are doomed." One of the netizens wrote, "I don’t support washing dirty laundry in public, but i think she is seriously hurt." 

Also read: Tanya Mittal reacts to Pranit More's Rs 370 Biryani joke, admits 'mujhe woh pasand nahi hai', but says 'social media toxic nahi hona chaiye'

Sunita Ahuja also got support from netizens

A few netizens supported Sunita and said that she had been holding back for decades. Now she had had enough. An internet user wrote, "Now we know why he used to do 3 to 5 shifts. He never wanted to go home. Who would want to with such a wife? Today, when he has to ask for work, she comes out in the open, degrading him. Who is the idiot interviewing her?" Another internet user wrote, "Wo konsa dudh ka dhula hai. Wo bhi to utanahi nalayak hai jitana yeh. Bollywood couples are made for each other."

 

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