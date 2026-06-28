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Viral video: Sunita Ahuja DROPS another bomb on Govinda, reveals Raja Babu star had many affairs: 'Jab koi teesri aa jati hai...'

In the debut episode of Lock Upp 2, Sunita Ahuja replied to the accusations of tarnishing Govinda's image in public to be relevant.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 01:56 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Sunita Ahuja DROPS another bomb on Govinda, reveals Raja Babu star had many affairs: 'Jab koi teesri aa jati hai...'
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja (Image source: File photo)
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Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, has made another big statement on her superstar husband, revealing the reason for mocking him and washing her dirty laundry in public. Sunita has now joined Ekta Kapoor's Lock Upp 2 as a contestant. On Saturday, she was welcomed by the hosts, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, with their set of accusations. Farah and Riteish stated that people think that Sunita is using Govinda's name to be in the limelight and mock their private life to be the buzz in the media. 

Sunita reveals Govinda had multiple affairs 

After the hosts accused Sunita, they gave her a chance to defend herself. Sunita clearly mentioned that the reason why she's giving out private life details or 'exposing' Govinda is his multiple affairs. 

She said, "When you love someone, you have to tolerate everything. How many affairs has ‘Chichi’ had in life? Actors and actresses. Actors and actresses do have affairs; it’s fine. I feel that after standing by Chichi for so many years, I deserve to be."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 24x7 Shows (@24x7shows)

Sunita mocked his leg injury 

Sunita went on to mock his leg injury with the gun incident, and said that if she had fire, she would have gone for the heart. She said, "As long as the husband and wife are together, everything is fine. But when a third person comes into a relationship, things turn ugly."

Also read: Shocking! Akansha Chamola confirms divorce with Gaurav Khanna, living separately for a year, netizens slam actress: 'Yeh bar dancer jaise...'

Sunita, the biggest attraction in Lock Upp 2? 

In the premiere episode itself, Sunita made a huge statement about the actor. It is expected that Sunita will remain the centre of attraction. More revelations, more secrets of their relationship, are expected to come out. Sunita is expected to drop some major truth bombs in the upcoming days. Apart from Sunita, Lock Upp 2 also has celebs like Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shivangi Joshi, along with influencers, captivated in jail for 40 days. Lock Upp 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.

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