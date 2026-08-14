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Viral video: Sunita Ahuja BRUTALLY SLAMS Govinda for his alleged relationship with, Komal Rani: 'Beti ki umar ki ladki lekar...'

Sunita Ahuja has made a big, shocking comment on her husband, Govinda's alleged affair with his rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 14, 2026, 05:55 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Sunita Ahuja BRUTALLY SLAMS Govinda for his alleged relationship with, Komal Rani: 'Beti ki umar ki ladki lekar...'
Sunita Ahuja, Govinda with Komal Rani Swarnkar (Image source: Screengrab)
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Sunita Ahuja is back, making another sensational statement against her husband Govinda over his alleged link-up with Komal Rani. Recently, Govinda was spotted at the airport with his rumoured girlfriend and newcomer actress Komal Rani Swarnkar. When Sunita was recently asked about this, she said that he should be ashamed of himself for roaming with a girl who is his daughter’s age. As per, Sunita slammed her husband, mocking him for 'roaming with a girl of his daughter's age. She said, "Beti ki umar ki ladki lekar ghoom raha hai, shame on him (He is roaming with a girl of his daughter’s age; he should be ashamed of himself)."

Watch the viral video

'Your sugar daddy is so rich': When Sunita trolled Komal Rani

On another instance, Sunita took another dig at Govinda, calling him a sugar daddy. She said, "Your sugar daddy is so rich. Dress properly. Just look at our style." When the shutterbugs asked Sunita about Govinda actively promoting his forthcoming movie with Komal, Roopa, she said, "First of all, the movie should be made. Promotion happens after the movie is complete."

Vinash kale, viprit buddhi: Sunita Ahuja on Govinda

Govinda is often captured at the airport with Komal Rani. While reacting to the two being spotted together, Sunita told the paps, "Ye kahavat suna hai kabhi, ‘vinash kale viprit buddhi’, uski buddhi bhrasht ho gayi hai isliye ye sab karta hai vo, kya bolu abhi (Have you heard the saying, ‘Vinash Kaale, Vipreet Buddhi’? He has lost his mind. This is why he does these things. We can’t say anything)."

Also read: Prabhas brings THIS major change on Instagram after seven years; fans admit 'this wasn't on my 2026 bingo card'

 

When she was asked to comment on people calling Govinda ‘Cheater Number One’, Sunita added, "Ye question mujhe Govinda ke fans ko puchna hai ki jab main bol rahi hoon koi cheez toh sab mujhe troll karte hain, ab main chahti hoon ki Govinda ke fans aur media ab jawab de, mujhse mat pucho, mujhe koi interest bhi nahi hai. (I want to question all Govinda fans who were trolling me when I said he cheated on me. What do they have to say now? Don’t ask me anything anymore. I am not interested.)”

(With inputs from IANS)

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