Viral video: Suniel Shetty gets brutally trolled for saying his 'granddaughter worships' PM Narendra Modi: 'So disgusting to drag 15-month old baby'

Suniel Shetty revealed that his granddaughter worships PM Narendra Modi, and netizens have lost cool for making Modi a 'living God'.

Actor-entrepreneur Suniel Shetty is facing severe backlash on the internet for saying that his 15-month-old granddaughter 'worships' Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and feeds him laddoo, which is kept as an offering to the Ganpati idol. In a recent interview, Suniel Shetty praised Indian PM Narendra Modi and established his mega persona, which attracted even his granddaughter (Athiya Shetty- KL Rahul's daughter, Evaarah). He said, "My granddaughter is just 15 months old… every morning she opens a Sai Baba book that has a photo of Modi ji. She points at it, says ‘Modi ji’ and even offers him a laddoo." He further added, "I never asked her to do that… there is something about him, something magical."

Suniel Shetty faces netizens' wrath

Suniel Shetty, popularly known as Anna, is loved by the masses. His on-screen macho persona impresses his fans, but the gentle off-screen attitude has always won people. However, his recent statement on PM Modi has made him a target of trolls and of people who don't associate with Modi. His statement went viral on the internet in no time, but for the wrong reasons. Even the opposition party took the viral clip from the interview, and called it 'chaplusi' to get Padma awards. Congress Kerala, on their X, shared the video with the tweet, "Padma grade sycophancy. Most of his contemporaries got Padma awards. The only option left is this."

Padma grade sycophancy.



Most of his contemporaries got Padma awards. The only option left is this. pic.twitter.com/GLpvtW03Ep — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) June 27, 2026

The tweet evoked mixed reactions, with the majority slamming the Border actor. A netizen wrote, "KL Rahul will be included in the squad....Athiya Shetty will get more movies...And an obvious reason Sunil Shetty will get an award from the centre."

See a fan AI-edit of Narendra Modi as God

Another netizen wrote, "At least spare the 15-month-old kid. Are you dragging a kid into politics for your personal benefit? Shame on you." One of the netizens wrote, "Ganpati Ji is Ganpati, and Modi is Modi Ji. Such a shameless fellow."

@SunielVShetty anna it wasn't expected from u that one day u will be sound like a puppet . — Ammy (@Ammy04742301) June 28, 2026

Kudos to the current government for extending this benefit to those who truly deserve it.



During the Congress era many awards were given to people who were later willing to return them. Raising questions about the selection process. — Rashmmii Shokhlla (@rashshokh) June 28, 2026

How much support this government might have provided him to say this bullshit — Vinay (@login2kvk) June 27, 2026

What the hell Mr Sunil Shetty talking, misguiding to the public. Mr Shetty it seems you are fan of Mr Modi. You are teaching your granddaughter to worship a human being a picture. We public trudted & given so mucy if publicity. I think you are looking some favour from Mr Modi. — vinita kaul (@kaul_poo) June 28, 2026

Padma grade sycophancy.



Most of his contemporaries got Padma awards. The only option left is this. pic.twitter.com/GLpvtW03Ep — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) June 27, 2026

About Suniel Shetty's latest film: Welcome 3

On the work front, Suniel is currently making the audience laugh, along with Akshay Kumar and his troupe, with Welcome to the Jungle (Welcome 3). Ahmed Khan-directed ensemble comedy actioner released with mixed reviews, but with impressive numbers. As per the official data from production, in two days, the film grossed Rs 59.40 crore worldwide.

Also read: Lawrence Bishnoi attacks Rohit Shetty again? Golmaal 5 director receives Rs 20 crore extortion threat call; failure to pay will make him direct target