BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Suhana Khan bumps into Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter asks actress to..., impresses netizens: 'Sanskar umar se bade hai'

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan met Madhuri Dixit at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. The brief conversation between them, and Jr Khan's gesture towards Madhuri left the internet impressed.

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 11:06 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan recently attended Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali bash. Amid the hollahoop of the celebrations, Suhana met his dad's co-star Madhuri Dixit. For the evening, Suhana was seen wearing a vibrant purple saree with a silver embellished border and a matching sequined blouse that has thin straps and a deep neckline. Suhana kept her accessories minimal for a chic, youthful look. On the other side, Madhuri royal blue saree featuring a shimmery silver border and a matching blouse with delicate embroidery. She accessorised with statement earrings and carried a beige clutch bag. Her hair is styled in loose waves, and her overall look radiates sophistication and traditional elegance.

As soon as the Dhak-Dhak queen arrived, she stole the limelight. Dixit and Khan bumped into each other, and the latter gracefully hugged her. The two had a brief chat, and as soon as the paps called them for photos, Suhana told Madhuri, "Aap jaaiye, I will go next." After the greeting, Suhana asked Madhuri to lead the way and pose for the paparazzi while she waited patiently for her turn. Madhuri and Suhana’s warm exchange went viral on the internet. Fans took to the comments section and praised Suhana’s nature.

A netizen wrote, "Suhana, a gentle soul, shows in her personality." Another netizen commented, “She is so humble, like her dad." One of the netizens wrote, "Sanskar umar se bade hai." A fan praised Suhana’s parents by commenting, “Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri taught their children one thing, which is respect."

Netizens' reactions to Suhana's gesture for Madhuri

On the work front, Suhana made her Bollywood debut with The Archies. The Zoya Akhtar directorial was released on Netflix with negative reviews. She will next be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in his action thriller King. On the other hand, Madhuri was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

