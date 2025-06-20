Sudhanshu Pandey blasted Apoorva Mukhija for her language at The Traitors and how she addressed a veteran actor like Ashish Vidyarthi with disrespect. Sudhanshu's statement has gone well with the netizens, and they even supported him.

Sudhanshu Pandey has lost his cool on Apoorva Mukhija, and he openly slammed her attitude towards the seniors. Apoorva, aka The Rebel Kid, is currently seen on the reality show The Traitors. In the Karan Johar-hosted show, Sudhanshu is also a part of it, along with other celebrities, including Ashish Vidyarthi, Jannat Zubair, Harsh Gujral, Karan Kundrra, Mukesh Chhabra, and others. On Friday, the Anupamaa actor took his concerns to Instagram live, and he openly slammed Apoorva's lack of basic empathy towards seniors. Pandey said that he was baffled after watching videos of The Traitors, and Apoorva's statement left him disturbed.

What did Apoorva say that offended Sudhanshu?

In the live session, Sudhanshu called out how ill Apoorva spoke about Ashish, addressing the veteran actor with his name, like he's her childhood friend. Pandey stated that Apoorva had no respect for someone like Ashish, who's been in the industry for decades. Though Sudhanshu called Apoorva a 'good kid', he hinted that she doesn't know how to speak about others. He said, "I’m not saying she’s a bad person. She’s a good kid. I’m sure she has a good heart, too. But jab aapki zubaan kharaab ho jaaye na, toh wo sab kuch kharaab kar deti hai. Everything else goes for a toss if you do not have the know-how about what to say, and how to speak, about people who are senior to you."

Sudhanshu Pandey calls Gen-Z like Apoorva a 'curse to society'

Sudhanshu explained what irked him about Apoorva, "So, behind my back, she was talking about Ashish bhai, and was saying, 'Mujhe lagta hai Ashish jayega'." The 2.0 actor went on to say that even his kids are Gen-Z, but they know how to respect others. Pandey further slammed Apoorva and said, "Is he your childhood friend or what? Is he your childhood friend? What kind of way is this to talk about people — about actors who are older than even your parents?"Criticing Apoorva for setting a bad example as Gen-Z, he said, "Please tell me — is this Gen Z? Is this what we think is cool? No, I’m sorry — this is not cool at all. I think this is the biggest bull***t, and it’s like a curse on our society”.

