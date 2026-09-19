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Viral video: Sudesh Berry says 'mere desh ko bacha lo' to PM Narendra Modi, prays '140 crore logo ke 10 minute aapko mil jaye', netizens blast him

Viral video: Sudesh Berry says 'mere desh ko bacha lo' to PM Narendra Modi

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Viral video: Sudesh Berry says 'mere desh ko bacha lo' to PM Narendra Modi, prays '140 crore logo ke 10 minute aapko mil jaye', netizens blast him

Sudesh Berry has gone a notch higher in praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Netizens feel, "Kaash us din Sunny Deol ne goli maar de hoti."

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Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 19, 2026, 08:48 AM IST

Viral video: Sudesh Berry says 'mere desh ko bacha lo' to PM Narendra Modi, prays '140 crore logo ke 10 minute aapko mil jaye', netizens blast him
Sudesh Berry, PM Narendra Modi (Image source: Screengrab, Twitter)
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There are fans, admirers, followers, bhakts, and andh-bhakts of PM Narendra Modi, and then we have actor Sudesh Berry, who ranks above all. Recently, Sudesh recorded a video message on the occasion of Modi's 76th birthday (September 17). The video looks less like a birthday wish and more like a chaplusi (flattery) of the supreme leader. The clip went viral in no time, but for the wrong reasons, and the actor got massive backlash on social media, and it's totally justified. 

What did Sudesh Berry wish for PM Modi? 

In the video, recorded late at night, Berry seemingly looks intoxicated after a few drinks and requested Narendra to save India. He said, "Modi ji, aapke janam ke is shubh divas pe main yehi bolna chahta hu ki mere desh ko bacha lo (Modi-ji, on this auspicious day of your birth, I simply want to say: please save my country)." 

Berry went on to wish that 10 minutes from 140 crore people be added to Modi's lifespan. He added, "Aap woh pavitra aatma hain jiske liye main aapke janam din pe yeh prathna karunga ki 140 crore desh ki janta hai, unke jeevan ka 10 min aapke naam ho jaye. Mahadev aisa kar de (You are that sacred soul for whom I will pray on your birthday that 140 crore people of this country may dedicate 10 minutes of their lives to you. May Mahadev make it happen)." 

Also read: CBFC new rules explained: From drug warning, no glorification of sexual violence, to slashing anti-national content; guidelines leave filmgoers divided

Berry concluded, "Main kaise bolun. Main jaise bhi kahu, please bura mat manyega, but I love you. God bless you and your entire family, as well as my entire country, called Bharat." 

Watch the viral video

Netizens blast Sudesh Berry 

As soon as this clip surfaced, it went viral in no time, with netizens grilling the 'flop actor' who's trying hard to 'win Padma Shri'. A majority of netizens called out his behaviour as problematic and even lunatic. A netizen wrote, "Acha hota agar Border mein Sunny Deol isse goli maar deta." Another netizen wrote, "Gobar buddhi aadmi hai yeh." One of the netizens wrote, "He really needs psychiatric help. Not saying as a comment, but really out of concern for him. He is not normal." An internet user wrote, "Itna acting tab nahin karta tha jab ye acting karta tha."

Also read: Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan wish PM Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, netizens lose cool, here's how they brutally blast them

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