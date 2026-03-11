FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Build a super team, not superstars': Gautam Gambhir opens up about his coaching approach, sets WTC qualification as India’s next target

Air India Express' hard landing caught on camera; Watch how it lost nose at Phuket airport

Hansika Motwane, Sohael Khaturiya end their four-year marriage with mutual divorce, actress forgoes alimony

Viral video: Sonu Sood urges young drivers to stop rash driving amid rising road accidents, says 'no speed is worth a life'

Amid energy crisis, Canada commits cooperation on oil, LNG with India as Strait of Hormuz tensions rise

Watch: Virat Kohli’s intense training clip sets social media ablaze ahead of IPL 2026

'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward for T20 World Cup champions

Anupam Kher pens emotional letter to 16-year-old self 'Bittu': 'Thank you for your innocence, courage, and relentless hope'

Anurag Dobhal’s manager reacts to brother Kalam Ink’s allegations: 'Our priority is his recovery and 9-month pregnant Ritika's health'

Good Strengths That are Creaming Airlock Forwards: The Underlying Success of Archit Garg.

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
LPG Gas Cylinder Shortage Live Updates: Delhi HC canteen stops selling lunch amid supply crunch

LPG Gas Cylinder Shortage Live Updates: Delhi HC canteen stops selling lunch

Viral video: Sonu Sood urges young drivers to stop rash driving amid rising road accidents, says 'no speed is worth a life'

Sonu Sood urges young drivers to stop rash driving amid rising road accidents

Watch: Virat Kohli’s intense training clip sets social media ablaze ahead of IPL 2026

Watch: Virat Kohli’s intense training clip sets social media ablaze ahead of IPL

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war

Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile

Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle

Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Sonu Sood urges young drivers to stop rash driving amid rising road accidents, says 'no speed is worth a life'

Sonu Sood underlined a haunting truth, while one life may end in a split second, the person behind the wheel often lives with irreversible guilt. "Mentally you will not be able to get out of the fact that someone died under your car," he said.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 11, 2026, 04:07 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Viral video: Sonu Sood urges young drivers to stop rash driving amid rising road accidents, says 'no speed is worth a life'
Sonu Sood/Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

At a time when headlines are increasingly dominated by tragic road accidents, real-life hero Sonu Sood has stepped forward with a message that is as emotional as it is urgent. Addressing the younger generation, the actor spoke about the growing culture of speed and the devastating consequences it leaves behind. 

He shared the post, captioning, "Your parents gave you life, not the right to risk someone else's. Underage driving isn't cool. It's dangerous." "I want to give a message to our new generation. We are living in a time where the lives of pedestrians are in your hands. The speed at which you press the pedal and the speed at which you apply the brake determines how long the person in front of you will live", he said, recalling recent incidents in Pune and Delhi where young lives were lost due to reckless driving.

He went on to underline a haunting truth, while one life may end in a split second, the person behind the wheel often lives with irreversible guilt. "Mentally you will not be able to get out of the fact that someone died under your car," he added, urging underage drivers to wait for the right time and proper license, and parents to be vigilant about access to car keys.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

What makes Sonu Sood’s message resonate is its simplicity. He does not speak in statistics or legal jargon, but in human terms, of dreams cut short, families shattered, and the lifelong psychological scars that follow one impulsive decision. In an age where speed is often equated with confidence and early independence is worn like a badge of honour, he reframes maturity as restraint. His appeal ultimately boils down to one sobering reminder that reaching home safely matters more than reaching fast.

READ | Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Ranveer Singh film is unstoppable, sells 3.5 lakh tickets worth Rs 20 crore for paid previews

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Build a super team, not superstars': Gautam Gambhir opens up about his coaching approach, sets WTC qualification as India’s next target
'Build a super team, not superstars': Gautam Gambhir opens up about his coaching
Air India Express' hard landing caught on camera; Watch how it lost nose at Phuket airport
Air India Express' hard landing caught on cam; Watch how it lost nose at Phuket
Hansika Motwane, Sohael Khaturiya end their four-year marriage with mutual divorce, actress forgoes alimony
Hansika Motwane, Sohael Khaturiya end their four-year marriage with mutual
Viral video: Sonu Sood urges young drivers to stop rash driving amid rising road accidents, says 'no speed is worth a life'
Sonu Sood urges young drivers to stop rash driving amid rising road accidents
Amid energy crisis, Canada commits cooperation on oil, LNG with India as Strait of Hormuz tensions rise
Amid energy crisis, Canada commits cooperation on oil, LNG with India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais
Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for March 14
Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for
Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor, dating rumours with Harsh Mehta, now linked with Sorab Bedi
Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement