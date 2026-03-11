Viral video: Sonu Sood urges young drivers to stop rash driving amid rising road accidents, says 'no speed is worth a life'

Sonu Sood underlined a haunting truth, while one life may end in a split second, the person behind the wheel often lives with irreversible guilt. "Mentally you will not be able to get out of the fact that someone died under your car," he said.

At a time when headlines are increasingly dominated by tragic road accidents, real-life hero Sonu Sood has stepped forward with a message that is as emotional as it is urgent. Addressing the younger generation, the actor spoke about the growing culture of speed and the devastating consequences it leaves behind.

He shared the post, captioning, "Your parents gave you life, not the right to risk someone else's. Underage driving isn't cool. It's dangerous." "I want to give a message to our new generation. We are living in a time where the lives of pedestrians are in your hands. The speed at which you press the pedal and the speed at which you apply the brake determines how long the person in front of you will live", he said, recalling recent incidents in Pune and Delhi where young lives were lost due to reckless driving.

He went on to underline a haunting truth, while one life may end in a split second, the person behind the wheel often lives with irreversible guilt. "Mentally you will not be able to get out of the fact that someone died under your car," he added, urging underage drivers to wait for the right time and proper license, and parents to be vigilant about access to car keys.

What makes Sonu Sood’s message resonate is its simplicity. He does not speak in statistics or legal jargon, but in human terms, of dreams cut short, families shattered, and the lifelong psychological scars that follow one impulsive decision. In an age where speed is often equated with confidence and early independence is worn like a badge of honour, he reframes maturity as restraint. His appeal ultimately boils down to one sobering reminder that reaching home safely matters more than reaching fast.

