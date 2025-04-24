In the clip, Sonam is seen in conversation with Rajkummar Rao. While discussing their journeys in the industry, she opens up about her experience as a star kid.

Popular Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor often faces backlash for her statements. Now, an old video from 2015 has resurfaced, where she is seen discussing a topic with Rajkummar Rao on Film Companion.

Her comments in the clip have not been well-received by the public, with many calling her out for being insensitive and flaunting her privilege. Sonam Kapoor, who comes from a film family, shared her experience of struggling as a star kid in the industry.

In the clip, Sonam is seen in conversation with Rajkummar Rao during a 2015 Film Companion interview. While discussing their journeys in the industry, Sonam opens up about her experience as a star kid. She recalls wanting to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali but says her father didn’t know him well, so she was advised to work with another director instead.

However, what stood out, and not in a good way, was her tone and a few comments that rubbed people the wrong way. She refers to herself as a “senior actor” and casually points out Rajkummar’s “small town” background, which many viewers felt came across as arrogant and dismissive.

The backlash was quick. Social media users called her out for being tone-deaf and flaunting her privilege, with some even accusing her of belittling actors from non-metropolitan cities. The overall sentiment? Fame doesn’t always equal grace.

Story of Sonam Kapoor's earth shattering, blood boiling, bone crushing struggle:



Sonam: Vidhu Vinod Chopra was making a film. Aditya Chopra was making a film. But, I told my dad I wanted to assist Sanjay Leela Bhansali coz I didn't knew him & I didn't want to feel protected. pic.twitter.com/t8bKoU3GlB — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) February 8, 2023

Meanwhile, former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly opened up about his biopic and shared that Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao will portray him in the film. While speaking to the media in West Bengal's Bardhaman on Thursday, he said, "From what I've heard, Rajkummar Rao will play the role (the titular role)...but there are issues of dates...so it will take more than a year to hit the screens."

The former skipper played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India. The left-handed batter scored 18,575 runs across all formats in his international career. The Prince of Kolkata later went on to become the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and was later appointed as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in October last year.