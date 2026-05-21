FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Did Dhurandhar 2 reveal sensitive details on armed forces? Delhi HC asks Centre to examine claims against Ranveer Singh film

Did Dhurandhar 2 reveal sensitive armed forces details? Centre to examine claims

Delhi News: Several Men Gang R*pe Woman Near Batla House, Force Her To Convert To Islam

Delhi News: Several Men Gang R*pe Woman Near Batla House, Force Her To Convert To Islam

Viral video: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal hop on Melody trend inspired by PM Narendra Modi, Giorgia Meloni - Watch

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal hop on Melody trend inspired by PM Modi, PM Meloni

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more

Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal hop on Melody trend inspired by PM Narendra Modi, Giorgia Meloni - Watch

The Melody trend took off after a light-hearted exchange between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a Instagram reel, where Modi was seen gifting Meloni a packet of Melody chocolates. Watch how Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal joined this viral trend.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 21, 2026, 09:40 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Viral video: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal hop on Melody trend inspired by PM Narendra Modi, Giorgia Meloni - Watch
Sonakshi Siha-Zaheer Iqbal and Narendra Modi-Giorgia Meloni
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are back with yet another playful Instagram reel, this time joining the viral Melody trend inspired by a widely circulated moment featuring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The couple, who tied the knot in a civil marriage ceremony in 2024, are known for their light-hearted and entertaining social media presence, frequently treating fans to fun reels.

In the video, Sonakshi can be heard asking Zaheer, "What do you wanna ask?" Zaheer replies, "You know exactly how much I love you." Sonakshi then says, "No, then." Zaheer then takes out a Melody toffee and says, "Melody khao, khud jaan jao." The couple shared the video with the caption, "In a parallel universe." Soon after the video was posted, fans chimed in the comments section with funny reactions. One fan wrote, "You will never be bored for sure. Full on in-house entertained. Free." Another commented, "Sona your expressions at the end always gets me and zaheer toh hai hi pareshan karne."

The Melody trend took off after a light-hearted exchange between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during a public interaction, where Modi was seen gifting Meloni a packet of Melody chocolates. In the viral clip, Meloni was heard saying, "Prime Minister Modi brought us a gift: a very, very good toffee," following which PM Modi showed the packet of chocolates and replied with a smile, "Melody." The brief moment, ending in shared laughter between the two leaders, quickly caught public attention and sparked a wave of memes online.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Meanwhile, Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before solemnizing their relationship. The two starred together in the film Double XL in 2022. Iqbal was last seen in the 2024 action film Ruslaan headlined by Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Sinha will be next seen in the courtroom thriller System, which also stars Jyotika and Ashutosh Gowariker, and will start streaming on Prime Video on Friday, May 22.

READ | Cockroach Janta Party: Anurag Kashyap, Dia Mirza, Sonakshi Sinha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, others follow viral Instagram page

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
NEET-UG 2026 paper not leaked? NTA chief says only certain questions were circulated
NEET-UG 2026 paper not leaked? NTA chief says only certain questions were out
Did Dhurandhar 2 reveal sensitive details on armed forces? Delhi HC asks Centre to examine claims against Ranveer Singh film
Did Dhurandhar 2 reveal sensitive armed forces details? Centre to examine claims
Viral video: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal hop on Melody trend inspired by PM Narendra Modi, Giorgia Meloni - Watch
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal hop on Melody trend inspired by PM Modi, PM Meloni
Mumbai Indians script history, surpass Pakistan to achieve massive world record
Mumbai Indians script history, surpass Pakistan to achieve massive world record
Amid US Tensions, Iran vows full support to armed forces, refuses to give up Uranium
Amid US Tensions, Iran vows full support to armed forces
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement