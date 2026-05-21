Viral video: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal hop on Melody trend inspired by PM Narendra Modi, Giorgia Meloni - Watch

The Melody trend took off after a light-hearted exchange between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a Instagram reel, where Modi was seen gifting Meloni a packet of Melody chocolates. Watch how Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal joined this viral trend.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are back with yet another playful Instagram reel, this time joining the viral Melody trend inspired by a widely circulated moment featuring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The couple, who tied the knot in a civil marriage ceremony in 2024, are known for their light-hearted and entertaining social media presence, frequently treating fans to fun reels.

In the video, Sonakshi can be heard asking Zaheer, "What do you wanna ask?" Zaheer replies, "You know exactly how much I love you." Sonakshi then says, "No, then." Zaheer then takes out a Melody toffee and says, "Melody khao, khud jaan jao." The couple shared the video with the caption, "In a parallel universe." Soon after the video was posted, fans chimed in the comments section with funny reactions. One fan wrote, "You will never be bored for sure. Full on in-house entertained. Free." Another commented, "Sona your expressions at the end always gets me and zaheer toh hai hi pareshan karne."

The Melody trend took off after a light-hearted exchange between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during a public interaction, where Modi was seen gifting Meloni a packet of Melody chocolates. In the viral clip, Meloni was heard saying, "Prime Minister Modi brought us a gift: a very, very good toffee," following which PM Modi showed the packet of chocolates and replied with a smile, "Melody." The brief moment, ending in shared laughter between the two leaders, quickly caught public attention and sparked a wave of memes online.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before solemnizing their relationship. The two starred together in the film Double XL in 2022. Iqbal was last seen in the 2024 action film Ruslaan headlined by Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Sinha will be next seen in the courtroom thriller System, which also stars Jyotika and Ashutosh Gowariker, and will start streaming on Prime Video on Friday, May 22.

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