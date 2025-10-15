FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi-NCR Pollution Update: National Capital wakes up to 'poor' air quality, AQI at 201, IMD warns...

Viral video: Sonakshi Sinha radiates 'glow' with hubby Zaheer Iqbal at Vikram Phadnis' show, netizens are sure 'she is pregnent'

Who is Ashley J Tellis? Indian-origin defence expert in US arrested over secret documents, Chinese link

Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri REVEALS Salman Khan does give 'little leeway', amid accusations of being biased to Amaal Mallik: 'That’s part of the show'

Who was Sandeep Lather? Haryana ASI found dead in Rohtak, makes SHOCKING allegations on IPS Y. Puran kumar in final last video, 'corruption, sexual abuse, ...'

BCCI issues strong statement in support of Gautam Gambhir amid Harshit Rana selection controversy: 'Before you say anything...'

'Hostile act': US President Donald Trump FUMES on China due to..., issues BIG warning

Good news for Mumbai-Thane commuters: Samruddhi Highway to cut shot travel time between these two cities, here's all you need to know

Bihar elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal's AAP releases second list of 48 candidates; check full list here

Donald Trump issues BIG warning to Hamas after Gaza summit: 'If they don't disarm...'

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Sonakshi Sinha radiates 'glow' with hubby Zaheer Iqbal at Vikram Phadnis' show, netizens are sure 'she is pregnent'

Ace fashion designer Vikram Phadnis celebrated his 35 years in the industry, and thus, he held a special grand fashion show. However, the showstoppers of the evening were undoubtedly Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha.

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 08:37 AM IST

Viral video: Sonakshi Sinha radiates 'glow' with hubby Zaheer Iqbal at Vikram Phadnis' show, netizens are sure 'she is pregnent'
Zaheer Iqbal with Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have again hit headlines, and this time, netizens are speculating that the Dabangg actress is pregnant with their first child. On Tuesday, Sonakshi and Zaher attended fashion designer Vikram Phadnis' grand fashion show. The star-studded evening was held as Vikram completed 35 years in the world of fashion. Several celebrities attended Vikram Phadnis' celebrations, and the showstoppers of the evening were the Dabangg stars- Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. 

While Salman Khan stunned the guests and the media by walking the ramp in a black sherwani, Sonakshi Sinha astonished the onlookers with her glow. For the special evening, Sonakshi dressed in a stunning red floral Anarkali suit. The Rowdy Rathore exuded elegance. Soon, the video of her appearance went viral, and it sparked pregnancy rumours as eagle-eyed fans noticed her covering her belly with her dupatta and hand while posing on the red carpet.

Watch Sonakshi Sinha covering her belly with her dupatta

Netizens' reactions to Sonakshi Sinha's latest appearance 

Several internet users were quite convinced that Sonakshi is indeed pregnant, and they left comments to that effect. A cybercitizen wrote, "She looks pregnant. Beautiful couple, congrats if she is pregnant." Another netizen debunked pregnancy rumours and wrote, "A woman glows differently when handled well. She is glowing here, and if people say she has gained weight, it’s because she’s happy and content in her marriage. You can’t diet around with ur husband. U go out and eat and make good memories, at least in the first few years of marriage." One of the netizens wrote, "I think she is also pregnant."

This ain't the first time Sonakshi was rumoured to be pregnant. However, there has been no official confirmation from the actress about the same. This year, even Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal confirmed their first pregnancy. The couple are expected to welcome their child in October or November 2025.

