Viral video: Sonakshi Sinha radiates 'glow' with hubby Zaheer Iqbal at Vikram Phadnis' show, netizens are sure 'she is pregnent'

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have again hit headlines, and this time, netizens are speculating that the Dabangg actress is pregnant with their first child. On Tuesday, Sonakshi and Zaher attended fashion designer Vikram Phadnis' grand fashion show. The star-studded evening was held as Vikram completed 35 years in the world of fashion. Several celebrities attended Vikram Phadnis' celebrations, and the showstoppers of the evening were the Dabangg stars- Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha.

While Salman Khan stunned the guests and the media by walking the ramp in a black sherwani, Sonakshi Sinha astonished the onlookers with her glow. For the special evening, Sonakshi dressed in a stunning red floral Anarkali suit. The Rowdy Rathore exuded elegance. Soon, the video of her appearance went viral, and it sparked pregnancy rumours as eagle-eyed fans noticed her covering her belly with her dupatta and hand while posing on the red carpet.

Several internet users were quite convinced that Sonakshi is indeed pregnant, and they left comments to that effect. A cybercitizen wrote, "She looks pregnant. Beautiful couple, congrats if she is pregnant." Another netizen debunked pregnancy rumours and wrote, "A woman glows differently when handled well. She is glowing here, and if people say she has gained weight, it’s because she’s happy and content in her marriage. You can’t diet around with ur husband. U go out and eat and make good memories, at least in the first few years of marriage." One of the netizens wrote, "I think she is also pregnant."

This ain't the first time Sonakshi was rumoured to be pregnant. However, there has been no official confirmation from the actress about the same. This year, even Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal confirmed their first pregnancy. The couple are expected to welcome their child in October or November 2025.