Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par continues receiving love from the audience, and now even actress Juhi Chawla has become a fan of Rishi Shahani aka Sharmaji. Before the movie hit cinemas, Shah Rukh Khan surprised the Sitaare Zameen Par cast with his surprise visit on the sets. During the interaction, SRK met Rishi and asked him about his favourite movie from SRK's filmography. Rishi Shahani sang Tu hain meri Kiran from Darr, mentioning the leading lady from the film, Juhi Chawla.

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par continues receiving love from the audience, and now even actress Juhi Chawla has become a fan of Rishi Shahani aka Sharmaji. Before the movie hit cinemas, Shah Rukh Khan surprised the Sitaare Zameen Par cast with his surprise visit on the sets. During the interaction, SRK met Rishi and asked him about his favourite movie from SRK's filmography. Rishi Shahani sang Tu hain meri Kiran from Darr, mentioning the leading lady from the film, Juhi Chawla.

Sharmaji met his dream girl, Juhi Chawla, aka Kiran

During the special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par, Juhi came to see the film, and before that, she met Shahani. Sharmaji finally got to meet Kiran. An excited Shahani was unable to control his excitement and gave her a tight hug. This precious moment was captioned, "Sharma ji finally meets his Kiran". Sharing the video on IG, the makers, Aamir Khan Productions, penned, "Sharmaji got to live his fan moment all thanks to Juhi Chawla. #SitaareZameenPar Out Now, In Theatres Only.

Juhi Chawla on Sitaare Zameen Par

After watching Aamir Khan's film, Sitaare Zameen Par, Juhi also shared her views on the movie. Applauding Aamir's latest outing, she was heard saying, “One of the best films I have seen! Aamir, you have outdone yourself in this film." Sitaare is a spiritual sequel to Aamir's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. The movie is the official remake of the 2018 Spanish release "Champion".

The movie revolves around Gulshan Arora, a suspended basketball coach, who is ordered by the court to help a team of players with disabilities prepare for a tournament. With Genelia Deshmukh as the leading lady, Sitaare Zameen Par marks debut of ten newcomers, special actors - Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Sitaare Zameen Par was released in cinemas on June 20, and it grossed Rs 206 crores worldwide.