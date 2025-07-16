Viral video: Sidharth Malhotra's parents arrive at Mumbai hospital to meet their granddaughter and daughter-in-law Kiara Advani, watch

Now, a video is going viral on social media where Sidharth Malhotra's parents can be seen visiting the hospital to meet their newborn granddaughter.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple officially confirmed the news with an Instagram post on Wednesday. In an adorable note, they shared, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl." Reports state that both mother and daughter are doing well. Now, a video is going viral on social media where Sidharth Malhotra's parents can be seen visiting the hospital to meet their newborn granddaughter.

In the video, shared by a celebrity paparazzo, Viral Bhayani, Sidharth Malhotra's parents' car could be seen entering the hospital gate.

Watch the video here

Kiara and Sidharth’s fans and industry friends are quite excited and are flooding the comment section, congratulating the couple. Filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra congratulated the couple for becoming parents to a baby girl, “Many many many congratulations”. Shaheen Bhatt commented, “Yay! Congratulations”. Manish Malhotra also congratulated the couple with pink heart emojis. Athiya Shetty also dropped a heart emoji.

On social media user wrote, “Omggg sidkiara congratulations you two, you are gonna be great parents my heart is so full," while another wrote, "You guys are gonna be the bestest parents."

The couple announced their pregnancy in February with an adorable post featuring tiny white knitted baby socks. The caption read, “The greatest gift of our lives.” Since then, they have been keeping a low profile, making only a few public appearances.

READ | Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani finally announce arrival of their baby girl: 'Our world forever changed'