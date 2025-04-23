Usually cool Sidharth Malhotra lost his temper on paparazzi after they invaded his privacy, and tried to get a closer look at mom-to-be Kiara Advani. Sidharth protected Kiara from flashes and won support from netizens.

Sidharth Malhotra has lost his cool on paparazzi as they tried to invade his and Kiara Advani's privacy. The soon-to-be parents were spotted by paps leaving from hospital. The Kabir Singh actress went for a medical check-up, and little did they realise, as they were leaving for home, they were unexpectedly surrounded by the media photographers. Kiara hopped inside the car, while Sidharth was seen walking towards the car. One of the photographers tried to capture a miffed Kiara, and that triggered Sidharth.

Sidharth felt invasion of privacy, he walked fast towards the car, and asked them to stop clicking photos and behave properly. Sidharth usually doesn't lose his cool, but this time, the Shershaah actor became furious, and he ordered paps to 'get back'. Sidharth was heard saying, "Hey, you guys start behaving, one second. Get back, get back. Behave yourself." Paps moved away from the car, but they were still filming them, which made him furious. He pulled his face mask down, and he shouted, "Oye, one second behave yourself yaar."

Watch the video

Soon, the video went viral, and Sidharth got huge support from netizens. A majority of internet users felt that paparazzi should have stayed within their limits. A netizen wrote, "SID is absolutely right." Another netizen wrote, "Finally, someone spoke about this behaviour." One of the netizens wrote, "He did the right thing.. Media crosses their line."

About Sidharth and Kiara's pregnancy

On February 28, Sidharth and Kiara shared the news of their first pregnancy. The actress made the special announcement via Instagram on Friday. In the photo, Kiara and Sidharth could be seen holding a pair of cream-coloured baby booties. The caption of their post read, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, one of Bollywood's most adorable couples, got married in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at the Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The couple later hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai