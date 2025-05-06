Sidharth Malhotra pulled off a sharp and elegant black look, made even more striking with a high-collared jacket that added a touch of flair.

While everyone was waiting to see Kiara Advani before her Met Gala debut on Tuesday, her husband Sidharth Malhotra surprised fans by stepping out of the hotel in a stylish all-black outfit. He was seen holding Kiara’s hand and taking care of her as they got ready for the big event, with Kiara proudly showing her baby bump.

Soon, videos of Sidharth outside the hotel went viral. In one of them, fans were seen crowding around him, trying to take pictures and videos. Some even asked for selfies, and Sidharth happily agreed, smiling and posing with them.

Sidharth Malhotra pulled off a sharp and elegant black look, made even more striking with a high-collared jacket that added a touch of flair. His clean-shaven face and perfectly styled hair had fans swooning, and his overall appearance made a confident style statement at the star-studded event.

While the fans were waiting for Kiara Advani outside the hotel, Sidharth Malhotra’s spotting served as a fresh surprise to them#SidharthMalhotra #KiaraAdvani #MetGala2025 https://t.co/zSSnJJzXaI pic.twitter.com/i838CJ0T3y — Bollywood Talkies (@bolly_talkies) May 6, 2025

Another video shows Sidharth walking beside a pregnant Kiara, keeping her close as they made their way to the Met Gala. He appeared to comfort her and ease her nerves just before she made her much-anticipated debut on the iconic fashion red carpet.

Meanwhile, Kiara not only made her debut at Hollywood's biggest fashion night on Monday but also revealed her baby bump for the first time.

For the occasion, Kiara chose a custom couture outfit designed by renowned Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. She brought an ethereal presence to the blue carpet, radiating grace, strength, and a glowing embrace of motherhood. The look also paid homage to the late Andre Leon Talley, legendary fashion editor and Black icon, through a dramatic double-panelled cape--a nod to his iconic silhouettes and influence on the fashion world.

Speaking about her Met Gala debut, Kiara said, "Making my Met Gala debut at this point in my life, as both an artist and mother-to-be, feels incredibly special. When my stylist, Anaita, approached Gaurav to design my look, he created 'Bravehearts', a vision that honours the transformative phase I'm stepping into connecting it beautifully to this year's dress code 'Tailored for You.'

Inspired by the legacy of Andre Leon Talley, we reflected on what it means to show up with intention, individuality, and strength. This is a silent tribute to that -- it's a reminder that everything we do paves the way for the next generation."

(With inputs from ANI)