Viral video: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani twin in yellow on first Diwali as parents, fans ask 'where is the baby'

Kiara Advani sported a bright yellow anarkali, marking her first appearance after becoming a mother, whereas Sidharth Malhotra donned a yellow kurta and white pyjamas as they celebrated their first Diwali after becoming parents.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who tied the knot in February 2023, welcomed their first baby, a daughter on July 15. Celebrating their first Diwali after embracing parenthood, the couple shared a joint post on Instagram, giving a glimpse into their Diwali festivities. In the small video that they shared, the Shershaah couple were seen twinning in yellow outfits.

Kiara sported a bright yellow anarkali, marking her first appearance after becoming a mother, whereas Sidharth donned a yellow kurta and white pyjamas. The couple playfully posed for pictures, while sharing moments of laughter and affection. "Happy Diwali. Love, Light and Sunshine," they wrote in the caption.

Sidharth and Kiara's fans jumped in the comments section and showered their love on the couple. One of them wrote, "Unexpected but the most beautiful Diwali gift ever. Love you both", while another added, "I am Damn suree that the little baby is too wearing a yellow outfit alike her prettiest Mumm & DAD." "Thank you SidKiara for making my day so special. Best Diwali surprise ever", read a comment. Several fans even asked where is their baby girl and wished if they would have shared her glimpse too.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth and Kiara's first films, after the birth of their baby daughter, flopped at the box office and turned out to be huge disappointments. Param Sundari, that saw Sidharth romancing Janhvi Kapoor, was slammed for mocking south Indians and received negative reviews from audiences and critics for its awful direction and senseless plot.

On the other hand, Kiara's War 2 was expected to become the biggest blockbuster of the year as it united two of the biggest superstars from North and South - Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR and was the sixth film in YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. However, the film was completely rejected for its done-to-death story and poor writing.

READ | OG director Sujeeth breaks silence on rumours of rift between him and producer DVV Danayya: 'It hasn't been easy...'