Viral video: Shreya Kalra loses cool for Ram Kapoor frequently kissing her, slams actor brutally: 'Itna toh mera baap meri chummiyan...'

Although Shreya Kalra saved Ram Kapoor from eviction by winning three tasks, she lost her cool with the actor for his overdisplay of affection.

Lock Upp 2 contestant Shreya Kalra made some serious allegations against Ram Kapoor. In the latest episode, Shreya alleged that Ram always looks for reasons to touch her and kiss her. For the last week, Ram and Shreya have been playing the game as a team, where Shreya is the controller and Ram is dependent. Shreya proved her physical strength and won three tasks for Ram, saving him from eviction. Every time Shreya outperformed others and won the task, we saw how Ram displayed her affection by hugging and kissing her on the forehead. However, Shreya has now lost her cool on him, and she has decided to set a boundary for him not to go overboard.

Shreya on Ram's crossing his limits

Shivangi Joshi lost her cool on Shilpa Shinde, who was having a discussion with Shreya near the locker room. While conversing with Shilpa, Shreya recalled an event with Ram Kapoor during Shivangi's task. Shreya asserted, "While Shivangi was working on her task, Ram sir approached her closely." Harshad mentioned, 'Stay back a bit'. The moment he shifted, he apologised. "That man arrives and spits (as he talks). Tell him directly. He really spat everywhere," Shreya discussed the importance of setting personal boundaries. She further claimed that Ram had made her feel uneasy.

Watch the viral video of Shreya Kalra on Ram Kapoor

'Agli baar isne kiss kiya toh main...': Shreya Kalra on Ram Kapoor

Shreya further said, "Agar iss baar isne mujhe kiss kiya, main iska mooh pakad ke bolungi ki itna toh mera baap nahi chummiyan deta. Maine 3 baar bachaya aur tumne itna sa bhi attempt nahi kiya. Thukti hu iske seniority pe (This time, if he attempts to kiss me, I'll grab his mouth and say that my father doesn't kiss me this much, so don't kiss me now. I saved you thrice, and you don’t even move a muscle. II spit on his seniority)." Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.

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