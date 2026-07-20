FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Viral video: Shreya Kalra loses cool for Ram Kapoor frequently kissing her, slams actor brutally: 'Itna toh mera baap meri chummiyan...'

Viral video: Shreya Kalra loses cool for Ram Kapoor frequently kissing her

Chalo Sansad: Shabana Azmi joins protest, supports Sonam Wangchuk's fight for students: 'Javed wrote letter to PM'

Chalo Sansad: Shabana Azmi joins protest, supports Sonam Wangchuk's fight

Gandhiji with 'khoon ke aansu' at CJP Parliament march: Man dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi steals spotlight; Watch video

Gandhiji with 'khoon ke aansu' at CJP Parliament march: Man dressed up as Mahatm

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Shreya Kalra loses cool for Ram Kapoor frequently kissing her, slams actor brutally: 'Itna toh mera baap meri chummiyan...'

Although Shreya Kalra saved Ram Kapoor from eviction by winning three tasks, she lost her cool with the actor for his overdisplay of affection.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 20, 2026, 12:59 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Shreya Kalra loses cool for Ram Kapoor frequently kissing her, slams actor brutally: 'Itna toh mera baap meri chummiyan...'
Shreya Kalra with Ram Kapoor in Lock Upp 2 (Image source: Screengrab)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Lock Upp 2 contestant Shreya Kalra made some serious allegations against Ram Kapoor. In the latest episode, Shreya alleged that Ram always looks for reasons to touch her and kiss her. For the last week, Ram and Shreya have been playing the game as a team, where Shreya is the controller and Ram is dependent. Shreya proved her physical strength and won three tasks for Ram, saving him from eviction. Every time Shreya outperformed others and won the task, we saw how Ram displayed her affection by hugging and kissing her on the forehead. However, Shreya has now lost her cool on him, and she has decided to set a boundary for him not to go overboard. 

Shreya on Ram's crossing his limits

Shivangi Joshi lost her cool on Shilpa Shinde, who was having a discussion with Shreya near the locker room. While conversing with Shilpa, Shreya recalled an event with Ram Kapoor during Shivangi's task. Shreya asserted, "While Shivangi was working on her task, Ram sir approached her closely." Harshad mentioned, 'Stay back a bit'. The moment he shifted, he apologised. "That man arrives and spits (as he talks). Tell him directly. He really spat everywhere," Shreya discussed the importance of setting personal boundaries. She further claimed that Ram had made her feel uneasy.

Watch the viral video of Shreya Kalra on Ram Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShiwaniDayal (@shiwanidayal)

'Agli baar isne kiss kiya toh main...': Shreya Kalra on Ram Kapoor

Shreya further said, "Agar iss baar isne mujhe kiss kiya, main iska mooh pakad ke bolungi ki itna toh mera baap nahi chummiyan deta. Maine 3 baar bachaya aur tumne itna sa bhi attempt nahi kiya. Thukti hu iske seniority pe (This time, if he attempts to kiss me, I'll grab his mouth and say that my father doesn't kiss me this much, so don't kiss me now. I saved you thrice, and you don’t even move a muscle. II spit on his seniority)." Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp 2 is currently streaming on Netflix. 

Also read: Prakash Raj says BJP's Hindu-Muslim card FAILED to defuse Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, reveals if he wants Modi out: 'Woh log aake bheek mange..

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
QDENGA approved in India: 2-dose vaccine protects against all 4 dengue serotypes; know age group and key details
QDENGA approved in India: 2-dose vaccine protects against all 4 dengue
Rohit Sharma breaks silence on retirement rumours in blunt interview post-England series: 'No noise, no fun'
Rohit Sharma breaks silence on retirement rumours in interview post-ENG series
Dimple Yadav, SP leaders stage "NEET Hai Ya Cheat Hai" protest in Parliament
Dimple Yadav, SP leaders stage "NEET Hai Ya Cheat Hai" protest in Parliament
Viral video: Shreya Kalra loses cool for Ram Kapoor frequently kissing her, slams actor brutally: 'Itna toh mera baap meri chummiyan...'
Viral video: Shreya Kalra loses cool for Ram Kapoor frequently kissing her
Chalo Sansad: Shabana Azmi joins protest, supports Sonam Wangchuk's fight for students: 'Javed wrote letter to PM'
Chalo Sansad: Shabana Azmi joins protest, supports Sonam Wangchuk's fight
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement