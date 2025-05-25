Shreya Ghoshal acknowledged the valour of the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor and paid heartfelt tribute to the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force during her Mumbai concert.

At the Mumbai stop of her All Hearts Tour, Shreya Ghoshal gave the audience a night they’ll never forget — not just with her voice, but with a message straight from the heart. As she sang the powerful Maa Tujhe Salaam, the energy in the air changed. The crowd, full of love for the country, stood still, many with tears in their eyes.

In the middle of the song, Shreya paused to speak. Her voice soft, yet full of emotion, she said: “Every second that we are standing here, we are not even having a single worry in our mind because there is somebody protecting us at the border,” she told the packed audience. “Any place you ever see an army man, navy or air force officer, we should touch their feet. This song is my way of touching their feet — a Charan Sparsh.”

Her words came at a time when the nation was already full of emotion, following the brave actions of the Indian Armed Forces. From the courageous Operation Sindoor to the strong answer to an attack attempt from Pakistan, our soldiers have once again shown their strength and sacrifice. Shreya made sure to thank them from the stage — not just as an artist, but as a grateful citizen.

The concert then became more than just a musical night. As the chorus of Maa Tujhe Salaam filled the air again, the audience joined in, loud and proud. The sound of hundreds of voices singing together was a moment that many will carry in their hearts forever.

Shreya, with eyes full of emotion, gave a message of unity through music: “I would like all our bands also to be united in this. If everyone sings this together, then I think it will be a very beautiful feeling. I feel this is how we should remember this moment.”

By the end of the night, it was clear — this concert wasn’t just about melodies. It was about respect, love, and pride. Shreya Ghoshal turned her stage into a space of national gratitude, reminding everyone how important our soldiers are. She urged every Indian to carry this feeling beyond the concert, into everyday life. That night in Mumbai wasn’t just a performance. It was a heartfelt salute to India’s real heroes.