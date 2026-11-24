After Badshah made a surprise appearance at Shreya Ghoshal's Bengaluru concert, the two musical powerhouses shared an emotional exchange that quickly became the most heartwarming highlight of the night.

Shreya Ghoshal shared a special moment with Badshah during the Bengaluru leg of her The Unstoppable Tour on Sunday, as the rapper made a surprise appearance on stage. The duo also performed their first-ever studio collaboration, Mahiya, live together for the first time, much to the audience's delight.

Leading the 15,000-strong crowd in singing a belated "Happy Birthday" to Badshah, Ghoshal spoke about their friendship, recalling how they first met on the sets of Indian Idol. Calling him "a brother I never knew I had", the multiple National Award-winning singer also praised Badshah for his "golden heart". Adding a playful touch to the moment, Ghoshal said, "He calls himself a bad boy, but he is actually a pookie and my princess."

Badshah, who appeared visibly moved by the audience's response and Ghoshal's words, reflected on his journey in the music industry, which spans nearly two decades. He also expressed gratitude to the singer for acknowledging him as a musician. "For the last 20 years, roughly 7,300 days I've been making music with the sole hope of being called a musician. Today you didn't just give me a place on this stage; today you gave me a place in music. It means a lot to the kid that dreamt of this," the rapper said as he hugged Shreya.

The visible camaraderie and genuine mutual admiration between the two artists instantly captivated the arena, culminating in a soaring live rendition of Mahiya that left Bengaluru with a once-in-a-lifetime musical memory.

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