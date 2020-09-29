Viral video shows Terence Lewis touching Nora Fatehi 'inappropriately'; THIS is how actress responds

terence

Actress-dance sensation Nora Fatehi has come out in support of choreographer and co-judge Terence Lewis after a viral video of the two from dancing reality show India's Best Dancer showed the latter allegedly touchimg Nora 'inappropriately'.

The video took the internet by storm and angered fans of the show after the one-and-a-half minute clip shared on Twitter by a social media user showcased Terence brushing his hand against the actress's back while on stage. Social media users bashed the Terrence for this unacceptable act.

However, Nora silenced everyone after she came out in support of the noted choreographer.

On September 27, Terence addressed the issue and shared an Instagram post with a picture of him carrying Nora in his arms on the show's sets, clarifying the situation. He wrote a long nnote alogside the photo. It reads as, "A Zen Master and his disciples of monks were walking in the Himalayas back to their monastery. On their way to the monastery they had to cross the river Ganga flowing fully though less violently. There was an young beautiful maiden in distress, sitting close to the banks, whose village was just across the river. She was scared to cross the river by herself so she asked the elder monk to help her cross the river. "Sure" said the Zen Master and held her up in his arms. They crossed the river and he let her down gently as she went to her village after thanking the Master. The younger monk wasn't taking this all easily. He looked little worried. The monks came to their monastery after couple of hours of difficult walk in the hills, but the younger monk was still not settled. Sensing it the Guru asked him what the matter was. The young monk said "Master, we have sworn of not touching a woman, but you carried her in your arms, you tell us not to think of women but you touched her" complained the disciple. The Zen Master smiled n replied "I carried her across the river and left her on the other side. Are You Still Carrying Her? (sic)."

Lending her support and clarifying that nothing untowrd happened, Nora commented on Terence's post and wrote, 'Thank you Terrence! In today's time of social media video morphing and photoshop effects for meme purposes.. im glad you have not let it bother you and you have remained poised and dignified! This too shall pass."

Adding that both the co-judges Geeta and Terence have been respectful to her and accpeting of her, Nora said, "you and geeta mam have been so respectful with me and have made me feel so loved and accepted as a judge on the show, its been a great life learning experience! Stay blessed (sic)."

For the unversed, Nora replaced actress Malaika Arora Khan temporarily on the dancing reality show after the latter tested positive for coronavirus.