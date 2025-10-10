Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Viral video shows how Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments home looked like 20 years ago - Watch

An old video of Salman Khan’s home in Galaxy Apartments recently resurfaced online, offering a glimpse into the actor’s private space from over two decades ago.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 06:46 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Viral video shows how Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments home looked like 20 years ago - Watch
Salman Khan/Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Salman Khan's residence at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra West is more than just a famous address. The 59-year-old actor and his family have lived there for decades, turning the building into a landmark for his devoted fans. Salman continues to live in the same ground-floor flat, while the rest of his family occupies the first floor of the iconic apartment complex.

An old video of Salman Khan’s home in Galaxy Apartments recently resurfaced online, offering a glimpse into the actor’s private space from over two decades ago. At that time, the residence was a modest 2BHK.

In 2017, Salman shared why he still chooses to stay at Galaxy Apartments. Talking to IANS, he said, "I love staying at my flat in Bandra over a big, luxurious bungalow because my parents live in the flat above mine. Ever since I was a child I have taken the same left turn or right turn and I would not have it any other way."

"The entire building is like one big family. When we were little, all the kids of the building would play together in the garden below and sometimes even sleep there. Back then, there weren't different houses, all the houses were treated as our own and we would go into anyone's house to eat food. I still stay in the same flat because I have countless memories attached to that house", he stated.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is currently seen hosting Bigg Boss 19 during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. He is also busy filming his next movie Battle of Galwan, which is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China, and is helmed by Apoorva Lakhia of Shootout at Lokhandwala and Ek Ajnabee fame.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
