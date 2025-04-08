In the viral video, Shilpa Shetty is seen teasing Badshah by singing Tan Tana Tan Tan Tara while playfully 'hinting' at Tara Sutaria.

Badshah has been making headlines lately due to dating rumours with Tara Sutaria, especially after Shilpa Shetty playfully teased him about it on Indian Idol. The light-hearted moment on the show has only added fuel to the ongoing speculation.

In the viral video, Shilpa Shetty is seen teasing Badshah by singing Tan Tana Tan Tan Tara while playfully 'hinting' at Tara Sutaria. Her cheeky gesture, especially as she focused on Tara’s name, quickly caught the internet’s attention and sparked even more buzz about their rumored relationship.

The video is going viral, and netizens are reacting to the same. One of the social media users wrote, "Koii Tara sutariya mat keh dena please." The second one said, "Tara ki kismat achhi h Badshah bhaiya mil gaye." The third one wrote, "Tan tana tan tan tan tara, Karan Johar ne bola bhi tha badshah ke raj unse bhi bade hai."

Badshah, known for delivering chart-topping rap numbers, has shared a long-standing rivalry with fellow rapper Honey Singh. Their differences resurfaced when Honey Singh took a dig at Badshah following the success of his track Millionaire, reigniting talks about their strained relationship.

Amid ongoing buzz and past controversies, Badshah has chosen to stay silent and carry himself with grace. Recently, a video of him surfaced online, showing off a dramatic transformation that took fans by surprise. Shared through his clothing brand’s page, the video quickly went viral, leaving the internet stunned by his new look.

Once known for his fuller build, Badshah surprised everyone with his strikingly lean and fit look in the recent video. He’s been following a strict fitness regime to achieve this transformation.