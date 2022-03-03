Viral video: Shilpa Shetty recreates Deepika Padukone, SRK's 'Tangaballi' scene from ‘Chennai Express’ with Rohit Shetty

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will appear as a guest judge on the upcoming episode of India's Got Talent Season 9. Rohit and judge Shilpa Shetty are seen enacting a scene from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's film ‘Chennai Express’ in a promo video published on Instagram by Sony TV.

Shilpa and Rohit are seen in the film enacting a scene from Chennai Express, in which Deepika's character pushes Shah Rukh out of bed after dreaming about a guy named Tangaballi. Shilpa portrays Deepika, while Rohit portrays Shah Rukh in the show's act. As the two perform, the show's other judges, Kirron Kher, rapper Badshah, and playwright Manoj Muntashir, can be seen laughing.

Watch the video here-

Actor Nikitin Dheer plays Tangaballi, the name that Deepika takes while dreaming in the film. Rohit directed the film, which was released in 2013. The film shattered multiple box office records in India, becoming the fastest film to gross one billion rupees domestically.

Rohit recently appeared as a guest judge on Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, another reality show. Mithun Chakraborty, Parineeti Chopra, and filmmaker Karan Johar are the show's other judges.

Every Sunday, a famous guest judge appears on India's Got Talent. Dharmendra and Jackie Shroff were among the celebrities who attended the show before Rohit.

The show's first season aired in 2009. The judges at the time were Kirron, actor Sonali Bendre, and film director Shekhar Kapur. Many new judges were added to the show over time, including Sajid Khan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and many others.