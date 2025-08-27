Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Viral video: Shilpa Shetty admits 'home feels incomplete' without Bappa, pens emotional note on skipping Ganesh Chaturthi festivities

As Ganesh Chaturthi festivities begin across the globe, Shilpa Shetty pens an emotional note about skipping the celebrations and not welcoming Bappa at home.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 01:59 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Shilpa Shetty admits 'home feels incomplete' without Bappa, pens emotional note on skipping Ganesh Chaturthi festivities
Shilpa Shetty with Raj Kundra, kids bringing Lord Ganesha's idol to their home
Actress Shilpa Shetty won't be celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi this year, and she admitted that 'home feels incomplete' without Bappa. On Instagram, Shilpa shared a reel featuring a mashup of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at her home over the years. The clip also features her husband Raj Kundra, sister Shamita, children and mother.

In the caption, the Baazigar actress wrote: “Home feels incomplete without you this year, but the heart is full of your blessings. Ganpati Bappa morya, pudchya varshi lavkar ya. #GanpatiBappaMorya #Gratitude #Blessed #GaneshChaturthi #GannuRaja.” 

Watch the video 

Shilpa Shetty on skipping Ganesh Chaturthi festivities 

On August 25, the actress broke the news of skipping this year's Ganesh festivities, breaking the 22-year-old custom due to a 'bereavement in the family'. The actress is known for her grand Ganpati celebrations every year, has shared that she will not be holding the festivities this time due to a 'bereavement in the family'.

The Apne actress took to Instagram and shared a statement, which read: “Dear friends, With deep grief, we regret to inform you, due to a bereavement in the family, this year we will not be holding our Ganpati celebrations. As per tradition, we will be observing a mourning period of 13 days and will therefore refrain from any religious festivities. We seek your understanding and prayers. With gratitude – The Kundra Family,” she wrote.

Shilpa Shetty's upcoming film

Apart from Shilpa, several Bollywood and TV actors welcome Bappa to their abode, including Sonu Sood, Isha Koppikar, Salman Khan, and Arjun Bijlani open the doors for Lord Ganesha and his bhakts. On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Sukhee, a humorous slice-of-life tale. She will next be seen in Kannada action drama, KD: The Devil. Directed by Prem, the film stars Dhruva Sarja in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and Nora Fatehi.  The movie will be releasing in India on September 4, 2025.   

