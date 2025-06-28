Shefali Jariwala's husband, Parag Tyagi, broke down at her funeral, bid her goodbye with trembling hands and teary eyes. Before taking her to funeral pyre, Parag kissed her forehead, leaving netizens emotional.

Shefali Jariwala's death: It's a sad day for Shefali Jariwala's fans. Her untimely demise has left many heartbroken. But the person who has suffered the biggest loss is her husband, Parag Tyagi. His grief, pain, and situation can't be measured. Shefali's funeral happened on Saturday eve of June 28, and Parag's final goodbye to his love is heartwrenching. Several videos from her residence went viral in which a broken Parag is trying hard to control his tears, but fails to hide the grief. In one video, he is seen sitting beside Shefali's body, expressing his love, one last time. Parag bends and kisses Shefali's forehead, and keeps his hands on it with utmost care. This video is shared by TellyChakkar, and it has left netizens emotional.

Viral Bhayani shared a video in which Hindustani Bhau, Parag and others are taking Shefali for the final rites, and they both were tears while bidding goodbye to her.

In another video, during Shefali's final rites, she's carried by Parag and other close associates of the family. Even here, Parag is seen weeping over the loss, and others are trying to console him.

Shefali's friends saying 'goodbye' to her one last time

Shefali has gone too soon, and her family and friends are still unable to believe the news. Several celebs from TV, including former Bigg Boss 13 contestants, attended her funeral, including Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chabbra, Mahira Sharma, and Arti Singh. Many actors took to social media and paid condolences to the departed soul.

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee posted an old photo with the ‘Kaanta laga’ girl and wrote, “Oh God Shefali. Still can’t process it. Om Shanti.” Actress Madhurima Tuli added, “Still coming to terms with this shocking news. May her soul rest in peace." Comedian Sunil Pal also posted a video message on his social media, where he was heard saying, “An unfortunate news from Bollywood has come, Shefali Jariwala, who was a good actress and a friend, has passed away. We have done so many live shows together. She gained fame from the song ‘Kaanta Laga’. The clouds of sadness are meandering owing to her demise. Such an early departure is very sad. May her soul rest in peace”

