Shefali Jariwala was laid to rest, and after her funeral, her husband, Parag Tyagi, made his first statement to the media. The Kanta Laga Girl passed away on June 27 after suffering a cardiac arrest. On Saturday, the final rites of Shefali took place at Santacruz cremation ground, and it was attended by her family members and friends. After the funeral, Parag Tyagi was spotted by the media, and he also spoke to them, requesting that they stop following him.

Parag Tyagi's first statement after Shefali Jariwala's funeral

A broken Parag was spotted exiting the cremation ground, and as soon as he saw paps, he approached them with folded hands, and said, "Please mazak mat banayega. Aapse request karta hoon, meri pari ke liye pray kijiye aap sab log. Woh jaha bhi ho khush ho, aur shanti se rahe. Bas abhi, please aap bandh kar dijiye (Please, don’t make a joke out of this. I request you all, please pray for my angel. Wherever she is, may she be happy and rest in peace. That’s all for now. Please end it here)."

