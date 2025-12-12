Viral video: Shatrughan Sinha hits back at Jaya Bachchan's insulting remark on paparazzi, supports photogrphers: 'Aap log pant bhi achi pehnti ho aur...'

After Jaya Bachchan insulted the paparazzi community, Shatrughan Sinha expressed support to the hardworking photographers, and confirmed that actors love them.

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has shown love and appriciated paparazzi after Jaya Bachchan insulted the community. Recently, Shatrughan, along with Poonam Dhillon and Jackie Shroff, attended a magazine event in Mumbai. While interacting with the media, Shatrughan took a moment to acknowledge the hard work and effort photographers put in to get the best photos and moments of the actors for their fans. While Jaya Bachchan miffed lensmen with her comments, Sinha won their hearts with his words of appreciation.

Shatrughan Sinha lauds paparazzi

In the event, Sinha looked at the photographers and said, "Aap log pants bhi achi pehnte hai, aur shirts bhi achi pehnte hai (You guys wear good pants, and good shirts)." His comment was received with a huge round of applause from the paps. A few paprazzo also thanked him, and the Kaalicharan actor further continued, "Aap log bahut ache hai. Hum sab aapki bahut kadr karte hai (You guys are great. We'll respect you)." Shatrughan earned a new fan base as photographers obliged him, and many of them replied, "Love you, sir."

Watch Shatrughan Sinha's praising paparazzi

What did Jaya Bachchan say about photographers

Jaya Bachchan has a history of being at loggerheads with paparazzi. At various instances, she ignored them and even blasted at them. On November 30, Jaya was seen attending a panel discussing her relationship with the paparazzi. She said, “It is strange. I am the product of the media, but my relationship with the paparazzi is zero. Who are these people? Are they trained to represent the people of this country? You call them media? I come from the media! My father was a journalist. I have tremendous respect for such people.”

Jaya Bachchan insulted the paparazzi

Jaya further continued and took a sharp jibe at Papraazo, and said, "Ye jo baahar drain pipe pant, gande-gande kapde pehen ke haath me mobile leke (These men outside wearing these slim pants and dirty clothes with mobiles in their hands)… they think that just because they have a mobile they can take your picture, and say what they want? And the kind of comments they pass? What kind of people are these people? Kaha se aatey he? Kis tarah ki education hai? Kya background he (From where are these people coming? What is their education? What is their background)? Will they represent us? Just because they can go through social media?" Jaya's harsh comments met with strong criticism from the paparazzi community, and various influential paparazzi have decided to ban Jaya Bachchan.