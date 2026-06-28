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Viral video: Sharvari, Vedang Raina hug each other after watching Main Vaapas Aaunga with fans in theatre

Sharvari, Vedang hug each other after watching Main Vaapas Aaunga in theatre

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Viral video: Sharvari, Vedang Raina hug each other after watching Main Vaapas Aaunga with fans in theatre

Sharvari and Vedang Raina captioned their reel, "You made our film your own and in doing so, you helped it find more hearts every single week. We are truly blessed." The Imtiaz Ali directorial, also featuring Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh, has seen a resurgence at the box office.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 09:47 PM IST

Viral video: Sharvari, Vedang Raina hug each other after watching Main Vaapas Aaunga with fans in theatre
Sharvari, Vedang Raina watch Main Vaapas Aaunga with fans
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Sharvari and Vedang Raina dropped in to catch a show of their latest release Main Vaapas Aaunga, leaving the theatre with much gratitude and warmth. The actors shared a video of their day out on Instagram, showing their reactions before watching the film and at the end of the film. They could be seen enjoying their time, basking in the audience response.

"Some stories don't end when the credits roll. They live on in every emotion shared, every conversation started, every reel made with love and every heart that chose to carry Jiya and Keenu a little further. You made our film your own and in doing so, you helped it find more hearts every single week. We are truly blessed," wrote Sharvari in a joint post with Vedang.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sharvari (@sharvari)

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aunga also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah in the leading roles. Set against the backdrop of personal history and Partition-era memories, the period drama follows 95-year-old Ishar Singh Grewal, played by Shah, who suffers a stroke while attempting to travel to Sargodha in present-day Pakistan.

As memories from his pre-Partition life resurface, his grandson Nirvair Grewal, portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh, returns from England to uncover long-buried family secrets. The mystery surrounding Ishar's emotional journey forms the core of the narrative. Vedang plays Ishar's younger version, Keenu, and Sharvari plays his love interest, Jiya aka Afsana.

The Imtiaz Ali directorial has seen a resurgence at the box office as it earned just Rs 1.15 crore on its opening day and is now inching closer to Rs 50 crore net in India in its successful third week. Produced by Birla Studios, Applause Entertainment, and Window Seat Films, Main Vaapas Aaunga features music by AR Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

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