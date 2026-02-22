Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan visits Lilavati Hospital to meet Salman Khan's father Salim Khan - Watch

Salman Khan's father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, 90, was admitted at the Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday after he suffered a minor brain haemorrhage. Doctors confirmed on Wednesday that his condition is stable and that he is being kept under close watch in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital to meet veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, who has been admitted since February 17. The Swades actor arrived at the hospital on late Saturday night. Salman Khan was also spotted at the hospital as he arrived to check on his father's health. Earlier, on February 19, Aamir Khan also visited the hospital along with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt to check on the legendary writer's health.

Salim Khan, 90, was admitted on Tuesday after he suffered a minor brain haemorrhage. Doctors confirmed on Wednesday that his condition is stable and that he is being kept under close watch in the intensive care unit (ICU). Dr Jalil Parkar clarified that no surgery was performed. "There was no surgery performed. It was a procedure which we usually do. Yes, he had a brain haemorrhage, which was very minimal, which did not require any surgical intervention. There was no need for any surgery," he said.

According to an official statement issued by the hospital, Salim Khan was admitted at 8.30 am under the care of Dr Jalil D Parkar, Pulmonologist, Department of Chest Medicine. He was brought to the emergency department by the family doctor Dr Sandeep Chopra, following which he was shifted to the ICU for monitoring. "A team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinay Chavan (neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon (cardiologist), Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon), and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia also attended on him", the statement added.

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar formed one of the most formidable writing partnerships in Indian cinema. They worked together on two dozen movies with most of them achieving the blockbuster status. Some of their classics include Sholay, Don, Deewaar, Trishul, Zanjeer, Haathi Mere Saathi, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and Mr India. Khan turned 90 on November 24 last year. It was the day Dharmendra, the star of many of his films, including Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Yaadon Ki Baraat, passed away.

READ | Siddhant Chaturvedi says V Shantaram biopic will explore 'golden age' of Hindi cinema: 'We are not whitewashing anything'