BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: 'Shah Rukh Khan uthte rahenge, Salman Khan ka downfall hoga': Astrologer makes SHOCKING predictions, says Dabangg star will...

Astrologer Sushil Kumaar Singh, in a podcast, made some surprisingly shocking predictions about Salman Khan, stating that the Dabangg actor will continue to face a decline at the box office, and he will face health problems in 2026.

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 08:58 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: 'Shah Rukh Khan uthte rahenge, Salman Khan ka downfall hoga': Astrologer makes SHOCKING predictions, says Dabangg star will...
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan
In the age of podcasts, we see random people dropping on our Insta, Facebook, X, and YouTube feeds. Nowadays, these long interviews aren't just limited to actors, but also to professionals from other fields. Recently, an astrologer appeared on a podcast, making some shocking predictions about Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Over the past few years, the Dabangg actor has been facing hard luck at the box office. At the same time, his friend and co-star Shah Rukh Khan continues to flourish. He claimed, "Shah Rukh Khan uthte rahenge, aur Salman Khan ka downfall rahega."

Salman Khan will face health problems

Astrologer Sushil Kumaar Singh, in a podcast, said that, “Shah Rukh Khan has a divine force with him, and a divine force does not look at religion or faith. He is moving forward in alignment with that energy and has completely set himself according to it, which is why he will continue to progress consistently."

Speaking about Salman, Sushil added, "Salman ka bilkul bhi samay theek nahi hai. Health issues hoga, aur koi filmein mein chamatkar nahi dikha payenge. Unka jo filmy duniya mein jo ek varschasp tha, woh kam hoga (Salman Khan is having a rough time. He will face health issues and will be unable to perform well in films. His once-dominant presence in the film industry will diminish)."

Netizens react to astrologer's predictions

Several internet users reacted to the forecasts made by the astrologer, mostly trolling him for his wrong predictions. A netizen wrote, "Everything is a lie; he does not know the future is his own." Another netizen wrote, "Reel save kar leta hu agle saal milta hu battle off galwan ke baad phir baat hoge." A netizen wrote, "Battle Of Galwan Movie Itni Biggest Blockbuster Hogi Tu Dekhta Reh Jaayega." On the work front, Salman will be seen in Battle of Galwan, whereas Shah Rukh Khan will be in Siddharth Anand's King.

