Mukesh Ambani's Reliance enters new market with launch of...; aims to redefine...
Orry aka Orhan Awatramani lands in BIG TROUBLE, Mumbai Police summon influencer in Rs 252-crore drugs case
Viral video: 'Shah Rukh Khan uthte rahenge, Salman Khan ka downfall hoga': Astrologer makes SHOCKING predictions, says Dabangg star will...
Alakh Pandey's net worth rises by Rs 4729 crore in one day after PhysicsWallah's IPO debut, his current earning is...
Robin Uthappa defends Gautam Gambhir with sharp 'coach thodi jake khelta hai' remark, blames Ranji tracks for India's spin crisis
7th Pay Commission: Govt employees of THIS state get good news as DA hiked by 4%; check details
Big update on Talaq-e-Hasan: Supreme Court questions validity of Muslim divorce, says, 'how are you promoting...'
'Happy Birthday': Travis Head reopens 2023 ODI World Cup final wounds with cheeky anniversary post
Pakistan Exposed: Ex-PoK PM's shocking admission on Red Fort blast, he says...
China-Japan Showdown: Why This Island Fight Could Change Asia Forever
BOLLYWOOD
Astrologer Sushil Kumaar Singh, in a podcast, made some surprisingly shocking predictions about Salman Khan, stating that the Dabangg actor will continue to face a decline at the box office, and he will face health problems in 2026.
In the age of podcasts, we see random people dropping on our Insta, Facebook, X, and YouTube feeds. Nowadays, these long interviews aren't just limited to actors, but also to professionals from other fields. Recently, an astrologer appeared on a podcast, making some shocking predictions about Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Over the past few years, the Dabangg actor has been facing hard luck at the box office. At the same time, his friend and co-star Shah Rukh Khan continues to flourish. He claimed, "Shah Rukh Khan uthte rahenge, aur Salman Khan ka downfall rahega."
Salman Khan will face health problems
Astrologer Sushil Kumaar Singh, in a podcast, said that, “Shah Rukh Khan has a divine force with him, and a divine force does not look at religion or faith. He is moving forward in alignment with that energy and has completely set himself according to it, which is why he will continue to progress consistently."
Speaking about Salman, Sushil added, "Salman ka bilkul bhi samay theek nahi hai. Health issues hoga, aur koi filmein mein chamatkar nahi dikha payenge. Unka jo filmy duniya mein jo ek varschasp tha, woh kam hoga (Salman Khan is having a rough time. He will face health issues and will be unable to perform well in films. His once-dominant presence in the film industry will diminish)."
Netizens react to astrologer's predictions
Several internet users reacted to the forecasts made by the astrologer, mostly trolling him for his wrong predictions. A netizen wrote, "Everything is a lie; he does not know the future is his own." Another netizen wrote, "Reel save kar leta hu agle saal milta hu battle off galwan ke baad phir baat hoge." A netizen wrote, "Battle Of Galwan Movie Itni Biggest Blockbuster Hogi Tu Dekhta Reh Jaayega." On the work front, Salman will be seen in Battle of Galwan, whereas Shah Rukh Khan will be in Siddharth Anand's King.