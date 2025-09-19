Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan talks to Karan Johar, Kajol holds Aditya Chopra's back in BTS clip from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

The Aditya Chopra directorial debut Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge will complete 30 years of its release on October 20 this year.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 06:15 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Helmed by Aditya Chopra in his directorial debut, the 1995 romantic drama Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the leading roles. Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Achala Sachdev, Anupam Kher, Himani Shivpuri, and Parmeet Sethi rounded off the supoorting cast. The film, which became a blockbuster and is still regarded as a cult classic, will complete 30 years of its release on October 20 this year.

Now, a short clip from the making of DDLJ has resurfaced on the social media. In the behind-the-scenes clip, Kajol is seen pulling Aditya Chopra's back, while Shah Rukh Khan is seen talking to Karan Johar, who also played a brief cameo in the movie. Netizens have poured their love for the classic film in the comments section with many of them calling it their "all time favourite."

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. It also won 10 Filmfare Awards for Best Film to Yash Chopra, Best Director to Aditya Chopra, Best Actor to Shah Rukh, Best Actress to Kajol, Best Male Playback Singer to Udit Narayan for Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna, Best Supporting Actress to Farida Jalal, Best Comedian to Anupam Kher, Best Lyricist to Anand Bakshi for Tujhe Dekha To, Best Screenplay to Aditya Chopra, and Best Dialogue to Aditya Chopra and Javed Siddiqui.

The Aditya Chopra directorial debut is still being showcased in one of the shows at the iconic single-screen cinema hall Maratha Mandir in Mumbai, even more than 29 years after its release in 1995. This makes DDLJ the longest-running film in the history of Indian cinema. Shah Rukh fans still throng to Maratha Mandir to see their loved star on the big screen in their favourite film.

READ | Did Aryan Khan take a dig at Sameer Wankhede in The Ba***ds of Bollywood? Netizens say 'roasted him so bad'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
