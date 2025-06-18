BOLLYWOOD
Shah Rukh Khan gave a surprise visit to Aamir Khan and his Sitaare on the sets of Sitaare Zameen Par. SRK's interaction with the special actors is too wholesome to handle, and that's why it's going viral on the internet.
Aamir Khan is geared up to make a grand comeback on the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par, and days before the release, the team released a video of Shah Rukh Khan paying a surprise visit to the special actors on the set. Aamir is proud of his upcoming film, and thus he requested SRK several times to take some time out to meet his 'Sitaare'. The video starts with the star cast busy with their shoot, until SRK walks in with his team. A surprised Aamir walks towards him to greet and gives him a hug. Sitaare Zameen Par include actors with special needs, including Down syndrome and autism. The special cast includes Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.
Shah Rukh's masti with special actors
Shah Rukh interacts with Aamir's actors and tells them how proud he is of them. "Aamir has at least told me ten times, please come, please come. Every day he used to tell me, 'Shah Rukh aana yaar. They're doing so well." Then Shah Rukh asks Rishi Sharma to name his favourite film from his filmography, and he says, "With Juhi Chawla," and then sings, "Tu Hai Meri Kiran." Gopi Guddu enacts Shah Rukh's powerful sattar minutes monologue from Chak De. Shah also does his signature pose with Samvit Desai, and also says, "Don ko pakadna muskil hi nahi, namumkin hai." At last, the team poses with Shah for a group picture, and that's how Sitaare Zameen Par got its picture-perfect moment with Shah Rukh. The video went viral in no time. This video is also a tight slap to trolls who are mocking the film or creating a false narrative of Shah Rukh-Aamir's professional rivalry.
#ShahRukhKhan suprises #AamirKhan and his team Sitaare #SitaareZameenPar pic.twitter.com/SovZ3jkcDx— RAJ (@AamirsDevotee) June 18, 2025
About Sitaare Zameen Par
Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual successor of Taare Zameen Par (2007). The movie also stars Genelia D'Souza as the female lead. SZP is the official remake of the American movie Champions (2022), which is also the adaptation of the Spanish film Campeones (2018)
India vice-captain Rishabh Pant reveals who will replace Virat Kohli to bat at No.4 during England Tests
Mukesh Ambani acquires India's largest govt bank's entire stake in this company for Rs...
This Shah Rukh Khan film was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan; became blockbuster, earned Rs..., marked debut of...
Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan surprises Aamir Khan by visiting Sitaare Zameen Par set, interacts, recreates signature pose, enacts popular scenes with special actors
RCB star snubbed as England announce playing XI for first Test against India at Headingley
Amid layoffs, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy asks employees to learn...; says, ‘We will need fewer people'
Menstrual cramps making life hard? Try these home remedies for relief
BIG statement by US President Donald Trump on India-Pak ceasefire, says 'I love Pakistan...'
Watch: Salman Khan jokes about Sikandar box office failure on The Great Indian Kapil Show, says 'kaam, dhanda...'
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy says ChatGPT helps him write 5-times faster: 'I improved my own...'
Meet CEO, who has 100 biological children in 12 countries, fled Russia due to..., he is...., net worth is...
Pakistan's Babar Azam among highest-paid players in Big Bash League 2025, set to get Rs...
'Don't hide behind a bat': Jasprit Bumrah reacts to Virat Kohli’s 'IPL 5 levels below Test cricket' remark with brutal honesty
How to cook sushi in space? Food ingredients did not float at ISS due to zero gravity because...
93-year-old man buys Mangalsutra for wife, viral video melts hearts
Iran-Israel war: Ali Khamenei comes out of hiding, threatens US president Donald Trump, says, ‘any involvement...'
'Deepika Padukone had no idea...': Vivek Agnihotri makes big statement about her controversial JNU visit, says 'had she known...'
Aahat: TV's iconic horror show to return, but with a twist, Sheen Daas roped in to play...
Meet IAS officer, who lost his father in childhood, earned wages to support family, later worked at Reliance, quit job to clear UPSC with AIR..., he is...
Income Tax Return Filing 2025-26: What is Form 16? Why should you not claim false deductions?
Full-Scale Review of the Top 10 iPhone Data Recovery Software
Reels Are Short. But What We’re Losing Is Lifelong
Farah Khan chooses THIS actress over Aamir Khan, calls her 'best thing' in Laal Singh Chaddha, she's not Kareena Kapoor Khan, but...
Man gets Rs 26 lakh as wages without joining work for months, here's why
This actress did 11 films in 5 years, was renowned for her beauty, tragically died at 22 due to..., her name is...
Things you need to know about Falcon 2000 executive jet which Anil Ambani will build in partnership with...
What is America's GBU-57? Know all about the 13607 kg beast bomb that could destroy Iran’s Fordo nuclear facility
‘Godfather of AI’ gives surprising warning, reveals THIS job will not be replaced by AI, it does not need a desk or 9 to 5 work, its…
Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 schedule announced, India to open campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on...
Meet Indian genius, IIT-JEE topper who also scored 715 marks out of 720 in NEET UG exam, she is...
Viral video shows toddler's priceless reaction to seeing mother for the first time, netizens call it 'precious', WATCH
Viral video of Indian tourists performing garba on Dubai's Burj Khalifa sparks outrage, netizens say, 'stop embarrassing us', WATCH
Meet actress, who almost became Shah Rukh Khan's heroine in debut film, starred opposite Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, divorced top Indian sportsman, is now...
Hrithik Roshan's hair real or fake? Hairstylist Aalim Hakim makes big reveal: 'None of them...'
Uttarakhand Landslide: Two killed, 3 injured after being hit by boulders on Kedarnath Dham trek route
'The way he is aggressive...': Gautam Gambhir’s coaching style questioned by ex-teammate ahead of England series
Not Kohli, Tendulkar, Dhoni, Sehwag, this is only Indian cricketer who scored 100 on ODI debut, his wife is daughter of...
When Amitabh Bachchan broke his silence on why Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor's engagement was called off: 'If I may be brutally honest...'
Meet artist who once applied mehendi on Mukesh Ambani’s mother’s hands for just Rs…
Anil Ambani races ahead of Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Infra teams up with French firm to build...
DGCA makes BIG statement on Air India 787 Dreamliner, says, ‘Surveillance on Boeing 787 fleet did not...’
This is world's most dangerous airport with 2,000-feet drop at one end, it is located in..., name is...
Has Israel destroyed nuclear capabilities of Iran? Can it ever achieve this goal?
This man, once world's richest, much wealthier than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, owned Rs 1350 crore diamond, still smoked..., name is..
Anant Ambani's hairstylist REVEALS how he styled him for wedding with Radhika Merchant: 'I told Anant to...'
Bhopal's 'deadly' 90-degree bridge, constructed at cost of Rs 18 crore, to be remade? Here's what we know so far
Ravi Shastri names Virat Kohli's replacement at no.4 in India XI for England Tests; it's not KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant or Karun Nair
PM Modi gets blunt with US President Donald Trump, says 'At no point, at no level was there any discussion...'
This film starred three superstars, bombed at box office, couldn't even recover its budget, but later became a cult classic, motivated people to...
Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts light rainfall, gusty winds for Delhi-NCR till..., check forecast here
This film, heavily inspired from Amitabh Bachchan's Deewaar, was released in 1994, made Sanjay Dutt overnight star, earned Rs..., movie was..
Meet Kareena Kapoor's 'sister' who worked with Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, wore braces, now competes with Aishwarya Rai's beauty, her name is...
Mukesh Ambani makes BIG move for Indian investors, launches new platform after Sebi nod, name is...
Meet man, IIT Delhi professor who spent 20 years doing research in AI, now wants every Indian to study it, the reason is…
'Son of a coal miner...': Out-of-favour India star eyes comeback after 2 years in Shubman Gill-led side
Meet man, son of tea seller, who studied under lamp light, cracked UPSC exam without coaching with AIR...
The youngest visioner and influential spiritual force in India: Siddhant Goswami
Autistic Pride Day 2025: From rural clinics to global Patents, India’s children find voice
This Lata Mangeshkar song, released 57 years ago, reduced suicide cases, lyricist was paid Rs 100 every time it played, name is..., film was..
Viral video: Salman Khan mocks Aamir Khan for dating Gauri Spratt after divorcing Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao: 'Jab tak marriage ko...'
Virat Kohli's ex-RCB teammate equals Rohit Sharma's T20 record, becomes first player in the world to...
Why will Donald Trump host dinner for Asim Muneer? Will he use Pakistan in Afghanistan in its fight against...?
Iran Israel war: Tehran makes shocking claim, urges citizens to delete WhatsApp, Zuckerberg's company calls it....
This Oscar-shortlisted Bollywood film banned in India: ‘Censor asking for so much...'
Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD issues orange alert for rain, predicts thunderstorm and lightning on...
Bad news for Pakistan, China as IAF to get smart anti-airfield weapon, which can hit target from 100 Km strike range, it is developed by..., it's name is...
Meet man who owns Rs 500 crore house, has bigger car collection than Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Gautam Singhania, his neighbour is...
From Garden of Love necklace to 50-carat solitaire studs: A look inside Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's priceless natural diamond collection
FASTag new rule: Government announces annual highway toll pass valid upto 200 trips at Rs..., to be effective from....
Hyderabad's Begumpet airport gets bomb threat, authorities launch search operation
Meet 'Shah Rukh Khan of TV', army kid who was 'thrown out of house' for..., one role made him superstar, failed in films, faced casting couch, he is...
Who is Iran's Supreme Leader? US President Donald Trump threatens to kill Ayatollah Ali Khamenei because...
After Netflix, Aamir Khan rejects Amazon Prime's Rs... crore deal for Sitaare Zameen Par OTT release: Report
Meet man, popular Bollywood hair stylist, who worked with Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, first salary was Rs 2000, now earns Rs..., owns..
India's first female superstar, daughter of a tawaif, was left by her husband after Partition, then quit acting to help daughter become superstar, her name is..
RBI takes BIG step, to reissue govt securities worth Rs 270000000000, check here to know key details
PM Modi sends clear message to Donald Trump on Operation Sindoor during 35-minute phone call: 'India will not accept...’
Meet man who has Rs 26560 crores net worth, still works 9 to 5, his granddaughter is married to superstar..., name is..
Bali-bound Air India flight disrupted mid-way, returns to Delhi due to...
Starlink India Launch: Unlimited data plans to start at Rs 3000, setup kit likely to be priced at Rs…, Airtel and Reliance Jio to…
'Humko kya lena dena hai...': Amitabh Bachchan's reaction to Abhishek Bachchan proposing to Aishwarya Rai in New York goes viral
Meet actress who earned nearly 5 times more than Salman Khan in debut film, was highest-paid actress on set, suddenly quit acting after..., her name is..
'Dhoka!! SRK from Meesho...': Massive crowd gathers to see Shah Rukh Khan’s lookalike, bouncers struggle to control the chaos
RR star Vaibhav Suryavanshi gains 'lot of weight' after stellar IPL 2025 performance, father reveals he has quit...
Meet Mukesh Ambani's right-hand man who became a monk, retired as VP at Reliance Industries, let go of Rs 75 crore salary, his name is..
Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7 Launch date: Know how much this 'slimmest ever foldable' smartphone will cost in India, USA, Dubai
Watch: Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi volcano erupts, spews 150-km high ash cloud, triggers highest alert level
Bigg Boss 17 star Ayesha Khan dances to Isha Malviya's trending song 'Shaky Shaky', netizens call her 'winner of this trend', watch
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s lavish wedding in Venice: USD 500 million superyacht, elite guests and more...
Meet actress who romanced Shah Rukh Khan, gave competition to Aishwarya Rai, suddenly disappeared from Bollywood for 19 years due to..., her name is...
Dharmendra's second wife Hema Malini opens up on relation with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol; reveals bonding between the two families: 'We are not...'
'Kitni cute hai ye...': Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara Sahni wins hearts again in viral video with Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima; watch
Meet Ayushman Tripathi, hired for record-breaking salary package, not from IIT, IIM, NIIT, he is from...
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission delayed again due to..., now to lift off on...
Israel-Iran War LIVE updates: 'We will show Zionists...', Iran's supreme leader Khamenei warns Israel
'No Mercy....', Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issues BIG warning to Israel amid conflict
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 592 crore luxury hotel, that featured in James Bond movies, is located in..., per night cost is Rs…
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI CEO claims rival Meta attempted to poach its employees, offered... million bonuses to...
Meet Naureen, first wife of star India cricketer Azharuddin, married a businessman after divorcing Azhar, married third time to...
This actor lost his siblings when he was a child, became homeless at just 6, washed dishes for survival, he then…, name is..