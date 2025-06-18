Shah Rukh Khan gave a surprise visit to Aamir Khan and his Sitaare on the sets of Sitaare Zameen Par. SRK's interaction with the special actors is too wholesome to handle, and that's why it's going viral on the internet.

Aamir Khan is geared up to make a grand comeback on the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par, and days before the release, the team released a video of Shah Rukh Khan paying a surprise visit to the special actors on the set. Aamir is proud of his upcoming film, and thus he requested SRK several times to take some time out to meet his 'Sitaare'. The video starts with the star cast busy with their shoot, until SRK walks in with his team. A surprised Aamir walks towards him to greet and gives him a hug. Sitaare Zameen Par include actors with special needs, including Down syndrome and autism. The special cast includes Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Shah Rukh's masti with special actors

Shah Rukh interacts with Aamir's actors and tells them how proud he is of them. "Aamir has at least told me ten times, please come, please come. Every day he used to tell me, 'Shah Rukh aana yaar. They're doing so well." Then Shah Rukh asks Rishi Sharma to name his favourite film from his filmography, and he says, "With Juhi Chawla," and then sings, "Tu Hai Meri Kiran." Gopi Guddu enacts Shah Rukh's powerful sattar minutes monologue from Chak De. Shah also does his signature pose with Samvit Desai, and also says, "Don ko pakadna muskil hi nahi, namumkin hai." At last, the team poses with Shah for a group picture, and that's how Sitaare Zameen Par got its picture-perfect moment with Shah Rukh. The video went viral in no time. This video is also a tight slap to trolls who are mocking the film or creating a false narrative of Shah Rukh-Aamir's professional rivalry.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual successor of Taare Zameen Par (2007). The movie also stars Genelia D'Souza as the female lead. SZP is the official remake of the American movie Champions (2022), which is also the adaptation of the Spanish film Campeones (2018)