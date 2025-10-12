Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif vows 'strong' response as 58 soldiers killed in Afghan strikes: 'No compromise on...'

Radha Kunda Snan 2025: Date, Time, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Significance on Ahoi Ashtami

Trump Slaps 100% Tariff on China: Why India could win big or lose everything

From Kim Soo Hyun to Park Seo Joon: Top 7 richest Korean actors in 2025

'Don't beat our bowlers that bad': Brian Lara makes humble request to Yashasvi Jaiswal during IND vs WI 2nd Test

Mass layoffs in US as Trump administration fires over 4,200 federal employees amid govt shutdown

Apple MacBook Air M4 gets BIG discount before Diwali, available at just Rs..., things to know about this deal

BJP names three candidates for Jammu and Kashmir Rajya Sabha polls

IND vs WI, Day 3 of 2nd Test: BCCI gives MAJOR update on Sai Sudharsan's injury, says 'he continues to be...'

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan rescues Laapataa Ladies' Nitanshi Goel from major embarrassment, didn't let her..., wins netizens: 'King for a reason'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Radha Kunda Snan 2025: Date, Time, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Significance on Ahoi Ashtami

Radha Kunda Snan 2025: Date, Time, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Significance

Trump Slaps 100% Tariff on China: Why India could win big or lose everything

Trump Slaps 100% Tariff on China: Why India could win big or lose everything

From Kim Soo Hyun to Park Seo Joon: Top 7 richest Korean actors in 2025

From Kim Soo Hyun to Park Seo Joon: Top 7 richest Korean actors in 2025

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan rescues Laapataa Ladies' Nitanshi Goel from major embarrassment, didn't let her..., wins netizens: 'King for a reason'

At the Filmfare Awards 2025, Shah Rukh Khan proved why he's hailed as the only gentleman of Bollywood and justified his title of being the King Khan.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 11:30 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan rescues Laapataa Ladies' Nitanshi Goel from major embarrassment, didn't let her..., wins netizens: 'King for a reason'
Shah Rukh Khan with Nitanshi Goel
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Apart from his impeccable performances, Shah Rukh Khan is known for his generosity and courteous nature. When it comes to giving respect to an individual, SRK ranks at the highest in Bollywood. We have seen several such moments when the Pathaan actor has touched the feet of his seniors, lent support to his contemporaries, and expressed care to his juniors. At the Filmfare Awards, we get to see another such instance, which will make you fall in love with him all over again. 

At the 70th Filmfare Awards, which happened on October 11, the team Laapata Ladies scored the maximum awards. Newcomer Nitanshi Goel also bagged the Best Debut Actor (Female) award. After hearing her name, the 18-year-old actress walked to the stage in excitement. Dressed in a stunning yellow gown with a long, flowing train. Shah Rukh soon rushed to the stairs to lend her a hand. As Nitanshi began climbing the stairs, she stumbled slightly as her gown caught under her heels. SRK held her tightly, didn't let her fall, and helped her to climb the stage. 

As she walked towards Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar to receive the award, Khan picked up the long trail of her gown and held it carefully so she could move forward. The attendees noticed SRK's graceful gesture and applauded. The moment was also captured in a reel, which went viral in no time.

Watch the video

SRKians are going gaga over their idol's generosity, and they lauded him through their comments. A cybernetizen wrote, "King for a reason." Another netizen wrote, "Just Respect This Gentlemen." One of the netizens wrote, "Just SRK things."

About Filmfare Awards 2025

The 70th Filmfare Award, held in Ahemdabad, Gujarat, witnessed the celebrations of Bollywood in the grandest manner. Kiran Rao's Lapataa Ladies won 12 awards, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Singer, Best Supporting Actor (Male and Female). Kartik Aaryan won Best Actor for his performance in Chandu Champion. He shared the trophy with Abhishek Bachchan for his performance in I Want To Talk. Read the full winners list here.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After Trump snub, Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Prize win lands in another controversy, here's why
After Trump snub, Maria Machado's Nobel Prize win in another controversy
Not JNU, Jamia, THIS Indian university produces highest number of IAS, IPS officers, name is...
Not JNU, Jamia, THIS Indian university produces highest number of IAS, IPS
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty film continues to break records, breaches Rs 500-crore mark worldwide
Kantara Chapter 1 box office: Rishab Shetty film breaches Rs 500-crore mark
Who is Rahul Soreng? Virender Sehwag pays heartfelt tribute to Pulwama martyr’s son after Haryana U-19 selection
Who is Rahul Soreng? Virender Sehwag pays heartfelt tribute to Pulwama martyr’s
Meet Australia's star Under-19 cricketer who smashed 35 sixes in a One Day game, $2,000 worth of cricket balls missing
Meet Australia's star Under-19 cricketer who smashed 35 sixes in a One Day game
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE