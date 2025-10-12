Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan rescues Laapataa Ladies' Nitanshi Goel from major embarrassment, didn't let her..., wins netizens: 'King for a reason'

At the Filmfare Awards 2025, Shah Rukh Khan proved why he's hailed as the only gentleman of Bollywood and justified his title of being the King Khan.

Apart from his impeccable performances, Shah Rukh Khan is known for his generosity and courteous nature. When it comes to giving respect to an individual, SRK ranks at the highest in Bollywood. We have seen several such moments when the Pathaan actor has touched the feet of his seniors, lent support to his contemporaries, and expressed care to his juniors. At the Filmfare Awards, we get to see another such instance, which will make you fall in love with him all over again.

At the 70th Filmfare Awards, which happened on October 11, the team Laapata Ladies scored the maximum awards. Newcomer Nitanshi Goel also bagged the Best Debut Actor (Female) award. After hearing her name, the 18-year-old actress walked to the stage in excitement. Dressed in a stunning yellow gown with a long, flowing train. Shah Rukh soon rushed to the stairs to lend her a hand. As Nitanshi began climbing the stairs, she stumbled slightly as her gown caught under her heels. SRK held her tightly, didn't let her fall, and helped her to climb the stage.

As she walked towards Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar to receive the award, Khan picked up the long trail of her gown and held it carefully so she could move forward. The attendees noticed SRK's graceful gesture and applauded. The moment was also captured in a reel, which went viral in no time.

SRKians are going gaga over their idol's generosity, and they lauded him through their comments. A cybernetizen wrote, "King for a reason." Another netizen wrote, "Just Respect This Gentlemen." One of the netizens wrote, "Just SRK things."

About Filmfare Awards 2025

The 70th Filmfare Award, held in Ahemdabad, Gujarat, witnessed the celebrations of Bollywood in the grandest manner. Kiran Rao's Lapataa Ladies won 12 awards, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Singer, Best Supporting Actor (Male and Female). Kartik Aaryan won Best Actor for his performance in Chandu Champion. He shared the trophy with Abhishek Bachchan for his performance in I Want To Talk. Read the full winners list here.