Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif vows 'strong' response as 58 soldiers killed in Afghan strikes: 'No compromise on...'
Radha Kunda Snan 2025: Date, Time, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Significance on Ahoi Ashtami
Trump Slaps 100% Tariff on China: Why India could win big or lose everything
From Kim Soo Hyun to Park Seo Joon: Top 7 richest Korean actors in 2025
'Don't beat our bowlers that bad': Brian Lara makes humble request to Yashasvi Jaiswal during IND vs WI 2nd Test
Mass layoffs in US as Trump administration fires over 4,200 federal employees amid govt shutdown
Apple MacBook Air M4 gets BIG discount before Diwali, available at just Rs..., things to know about this deal
BJP names three candidates for Jammu and Kashmir Rajya Sabha polls
IND vs WI, Day 3 of 2nd Test: BCCI gives MAJOR update on Sai Sudharsan's injury, says 'he continues to be...'
Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan rescues Laapataa Ladies' Nitanshi Goel from major embarrassment, didn't let her..., wins netizens: 'King for a reason'
BOLLYWOOD
At the Filmfare Awards 2025, Shah Rukh Khan proved why he's hailed as the only gentleman of Bollywood and justified his title of being the King Khan.
Apart from his impeccable performances, Shah Rukh Khan is known for his generosity and courteous nature. When it comes to giving respect to an individual, SRK ranks at the highest in Bollywood. We have seen several such moments when the Pathaan actor has touched the feet of his seniors, lent support to his contemporaries, and expressed care to his juniors. At the Filmfare Awards, we get to see another such instance, which will make you fall in love with him all over again.
At the 70th Filmfare Awards, which happened on October 11, the team Laapata Ladies scored the maximum awards. Newcomer Nitanshi Goel also bagged the Best Debut Actor (Female) award. After hearing her name, the 18-year-old actress walked to the stage in excitement. Dressed in a stunning yellow gown with a long, flowing train. Shah Rukh soon rushed to the stairs to lend her a hand. As Nitanshi began climbing the stairs, she stumbled slightly as her gown caught under her heels. SRK held her tightly, didn't let her fall, and helped her to climb the stage.
As she walked towards Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar to receive the award, Khan picked up the long trail of her gown and held it carefully so she could move forward. The attendees noticed SRK's graceful gesture and applauded. The moment was also captured in a reel, which went viral in no time.
Watch the video
SRKians are going gaga over their idol's generosity, and they lauded him through their comments. A cybernetizen wrote, "King for a reason." Another netizen wrote, "Just Respect This Gentlemen." One of the netizens wrote, "Just SRK things."
About Filmfare Awards 2025
The 70th Filmfare Award, held in Ahemdabad, Gujarat, witnessed the celebrations of Bollywood in the grandest manner. Kiran Rao's Lapataa Ladies won 12 awards, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Singer, Best Supporting Actor (Male and Female). Kartik Aaryan won Best Actor for his performance in Chandu Champion. He shared the trophy with Abhishek Bachchan for his performance in I Want To Talk. Read the full winners list here.