In light of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, tensions between India and Pakistan have once again intensified, directly affecting cultural collaborations.

Amid this strained atmosphere, a throwback video featuring Pakistani stars Reema Khan and Humayun Saeed sharing the stage with Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta is resurfacing online.

The video is a reminder of a time when art brought people together across borders. It’s winning hearts online, especially among fans who hope for peace and unity between India and Pakistan.

The clip is from the Zee Cine Awards 2005, where Pakistani stars Reema Khan and Humayun Saeed performed with Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. SRK and Preity began the show with their popular songs, and Reema and Humayun later joined them for a powerful finale with the song Aisa Des Hai Mera from Veer Zaara. The crowd loved the rare moment of cross-border unity.

Meanwhile, India has announced major decisions after the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. This includes the temporary suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 with Pakistan. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) decided upon the following measures:

1. Indus Water Treaty suspended: The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

2. Attari-Wagah Border closed: The integrated checkpost Attari will be closed with immediate effect. Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before 1st May 2025.

3. Ban on Pakistani Nationals Entering India: Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC visa Exemption scheme. Any SPES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SPES visa has 48 hours to leave India.

4. Expulsion of Military Advisors: The Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared persona non grata. They have a week to leave India.

5. High Commission Staff Strength Reduced: India will be withdrawing its own Defence, Navy and Air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions. The overall strength of the High Commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions, to be effected by 01 May 2025.