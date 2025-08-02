Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Try doing that to Viv Richards': Akash Deep schooled by Michael Atherton, Ravi Shastri over Ben Duckett send-off

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan openly said he deserved National Award for THIS film, lost honour to...: 'I think I should have got it, but...'

SHOCKING! Man ties giant python to bike with rope, drags it along road, netizens call for action; watch viral video

Viral Video: Indian woman dances in US subway as commuters struggle to get past her, netizens say, 'Some kind of freak...'

The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen says 'I was frustated', dedicates National Awards to 'girls who...'

India's most popular romantic song is 53 years old, was inspired by matchstick, wrote on stormy night, have you heard this melody? It is..

Over 2800 MBBS seats go unfilled in 2024 despite 39% rise due to...

This Bhojpuri film, released 22 years ago, even overshadowed Bollywood, earned 120 times over budget, it earned Rs..., lead actors were..

IND vs ENG: Nightwatchman Akash Deep repeats Amit Mishra’s 2011 magic with stunning fifty at The Oval

Pragya Thakur's SHOCKING claim on Malegaon blast case, says, 'was forced to take names of...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral Video: Indian woman dances in US subway as commuters struggle to get past her, netizens say, 'Some kind of freak...'

Viral Video: Indian woman dances in US subway as commuters struggle to...

The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen says 'I was frustated', dedicates National Awards to 'girls who...'

The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen dedicates National Awards to 'girls who..'

India's most popular romantic song is 53 years old, was inspired by matchstick, wrote on stormy night, have you heard this melody? It is..

India's most popular romantic song was inspired by matchstick, it is...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50, 'It does not matter how long...'

Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50

Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films that showcase his versatility

Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films

Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know 5 box office hits he said NO to

Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know the 5 box office hits he said

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan openly said he deserved National Award for THIS film, lost honour to...: 'I think I should have got it, but...'

As Shah Rukh Khan got his first National Award for Jawan, an old viral clip from 2005 resurfaced in which SRK openly said that he deserved the National honour, but lost it to his contemporary.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 06:59 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan openly said he deserved National Award for THIS film, lost honour to...: 'I think I should have got it, but...'
Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan in Swades

TRENDING NOW

On August 1, 2025, the winners of the 71st National Awards were announced, and the biggest news was Shah Rukh Khan's big win. In his 33-year career, Khan won his first Best Actor National Award for his performance in the blockbuster Jawan. Shah Rukh is sharing the honour with Vikrant Massey, who won for his performance in 12th Fail. As soon as SRK's name was announced by filmmaker and jury member Ashutosh Gowariker, several fans of the superstar got elated and called it a late-but-iconic win for their idol. A common reaction that many fans expressed, including superstar Kamal Haasan, was that the honour was long overdue. Khan deserved this accolade for many years, but it took him almost two decades of superstardom to achieve this. 

On Saturday, Shah Rukh also acknowledged his first National Award with a video, shared on his social media, thanking the I&B ministry for considering him worthy of the award, also to the team Jawan, and his fans. Hours after SRK's message, an old video of him about his loss at the National Award went viral. In this video, Shah Rukh Khan said that he deserved the honour, but he lost it to his co-star and contemporary. 

Shah Rukh Khan felt he deserved a National Award for...

Soon after the news of Khan's National Award win got reported, several of his fans admitted the fact that he should have got the honour for his performance in Swades (directed by Ashutosh). In this old viral video of 2005, Shah Rukh Khan openly said that he deserved the national honour, but he lost it to Saif Ali Khan. At the 52nd National Awards, Saif Ali Khan won Best Actor for his role in Hum Tum. In the same year, Shah came up with his critically acclaimed but commercially flopped Swades. 

Shah Rukh Khan's honest take on losing the National Award

On 2005, Shah Rukh attended an event, and he was accompanied by Hum Tum director Kunal Kohli. At this stage, Shah Rukh expressed his discontent and told Kunal, "Hum Tum was very nice. I have a story of Hum Tum, his actor (Saif Ali Khan) won the National Award. I think I should have got it, but that's another story." Kunal and other attendees laughed, and Shah Rukh let it go. Khan's National Award win is like a personal victory for many of his fans. On the work front, SRK will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's King.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Karun Nair ends 3147-days wait with gritty Test fifty, 8 years after maiden triple-century
Karun Nair ends 3147-days wait with gritty Test fifty, 8 years after maiden trip
Varun Dhawan likes KRK's post trolling Saiyaara star Aneet Padda? Netizens say 'blame goes to algorithm like Virat Kohli'
Varun Dhawan likes KRK's post trolling Saiyaara star Aneet Padda?
AR Murugadoss breaks silence on Salman Khan's Sikandar failure, blames ‘inability to understand Hindi’ despite giving superhits like Holiday, Ghajini
AR Murugadoss breaks silence on Salman Khan's Sikandar failure, blames...
Betrayed by her husband, this top actress confessed to having an extra-marital affair: 'I began feeling lonely...'
Betrayed by her husband, this top actress confessed to having an extra-marital..
Housefull 5 OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer comedy
Housefull 5 OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay, Abhishek, Riteish film
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50, 'It does not matter how long...'
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films that showcase his versatility
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films
Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know 5 box office hits he said NO to
Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know the 5 box office hits he said
Pooja Batra’s monokini look is blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style inspiration; SEE PICS
Pooja Batra’s monokini look is a blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Deepti Sadhwani’s simple diet plan helped her lose 17 Kg in 6 months: Here’s how she did it
Deepti Sadhwani’s 6-month transformation: How she lost 17 Kg easily
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE