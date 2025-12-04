Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan 'INSULTED' at billionaire wedding? Bride refuses to dance with SRK, mocks him saying 'bolo zubaan kesari'

Shah Rukh Khan has again grabbed headlines for his appearances at big-fat weddings. What was worse for him was the way the bride mocked him for his association with the pan-masala brand. In another video, the bride refused to dance with him, and it has left netizens shocked.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is often criticised for performing at big-fat Indian weddings. Despite being the richest Indian actor, who recently joined the billionaires’ club with a net worth of Rs 12,490 crore, SRK's appearances at rich weddings irked critics and his fans. It all started when Khan performed at the wedding of steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal’s daughter in 2004. Since then, whenever he attends a wedding, trolls have bashed him. Recently, Shah Rukh attended another high-profile wedding in Delhi, and this time Salman joined him. However, trolls noticed that Shah Rukh was 'insulted' for his association with a pan masala brand.

Bride demands Shah Rukh Khan to say 'Bolo Zubaan Kesari'

A video from a recent wedding ceremony went viral, showing a seemingly awkward moment for Shah Rukh, where the bride suddenly demanded to say the famous "Bolo Zubaan Kesari" tagline from his Vimal pan masala advertisement. SRK, with his wit, laughed it off and smartly joked, "Once you work with ‘gutkha wale’, they never let you forget it.”

He tried to avert the bride, saying, “God bless you, keep doing good things, but should I really say ‘Zubaan Kesari’, here?” When the bride strived, requesting to say it once, he replied, “Oh no, this is banned now. Don’t say such things, you’ll get me banned too. Just stay quiet here.” Still, when she continued, Shah Rukh quipped, “Are you my fan or Vimal’s?”

Forget about dancing, they were teasing Srk with Vimal and Jubaa kesari



Gante ka Badshah of Bollywood https://t.co/9fXOISg0AK pic.twitter.com/OmOXlzJfps December 3, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan was insulted by the bride?

In another video going viral on X (formerly Twitter), SRK is seen dancing on stage with the bride standing nearby, with the caption: “Shah Rukh Khan danced at some billionaire’s wedding for money, and even the bride refused to dance with him.” However, here's a fact check: The viral clip is cropped. In the original video, shared on Reddit, Khan was actually dancing with the groom, and not with the bride. The groom was trying to match his steps to the Pathaan song, and a bemused bride was watching them both. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Siddharth Anand's action thriller King. The movie is scheduled for a 2026 release.