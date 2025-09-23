Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan holds Rani Mukerji's pallu, fixes her hair at 71st National Film Awards, fans react: 'King for a reason'

At the 71st National Awards, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji stole the limelight, and their camaraderie was unmissable. Check out how SRK took care of her close friend during her special moment.

The 71st National Film Awards held on Tuesday, September 23, became the biggest celebration of Indian cinema. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Mohanlal were overjoyed as their idols were bestowed with huge honours. However, SRK and Rani Mukerji's reunion at the award ceremony stole the limelight as well. The two sat beside each other, and their unmissable bond attracted eyeballs and paparazzi.

Among the several viral videos and photos, a reel of Khan's gesture towards his close friend has won the netizens. In a video, SRK is seen holding the pallu of Rani when she was trying to make her way out. In another video, SRK was seen fixing the hair of his Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star, leaving their fans in awe.

Check out the videos

These videos have won extremely positive reactions from the netizens. An internet user wrote, "A glimpse of grace and camaraderie at Rashtrapati Bhavan! #SRK’s care for Rani Mukerji shows why he’s not just a King on screen, but also off it." Another internet user wrote, "That's the thing about Shah Rukh - his genuine warmth off-screen is just as iconic as his on-screen roles. It's a nice reminder that simple human moments matter, even in the spotlight."

Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan celebrate SRK's National Award win

Hours after SRK's iconic win, his wife, Gauri Khan, penned a note on her social media. She wrote, "What a journey it’s been @iamsrk. Congratulations on winning the National Award! So deserving… It’s a result of your years of hard work and dedication." The Jawan producer further revealed how she will celebrate the historic win by designing a special space for the honour. She further wrote, "Now I’m designing a special mantle for this award." Shah's daughter Suhana also celebrated Papa's victory. She wrote, "You always said you never win the silver, only lose the gold… but this Silver is Gold. Our hearts are so happy seeing you receive the prestigious National Award. Congratulations, Papa, we love you.”