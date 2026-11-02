FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Deepotsav 2026: The Radiance of a Cultural Confluence

Deepotsav 2026: The Radiance of a Cultural Confluence

Cyclone Murasu: Flights cancelled, thousands to be evacuated as storm heads towards Andhra coast

Cyclone Murasu: Flights cancelled, thousands to be evacuated

TVF's Arunabh Kumar pens emotional note as The Vvaan inches closer to Rs 100 crore: 'This dream took 20 years to come true'

TVF's Arunabh Kumar pens emotional note as The Vvaan nears Rs 100 crore

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans with his signature pose from Mannat on 61st birthday - Watch

Shah Rukh Khan stepped onto the Mannat balcony on Monday evening to greet the massive crowd, striking his iconic arms-wide-open pose and giving fans the birthday moment they had been waiting for. The superstar will next be seen in the action-packed entertainer King, which releases on December 24.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 02, 2026, 08:12 PM IST

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans with his signature pose from Mannat on 61st birthday - Watch
SRK greets fans from Mannat on 61st birthday
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Shah Rukh Khan turned 61 on Monday, November 2, and continued his much-loved birthday tradition of greeting fans outside his Mumbai residence, Mannat. Every year, hundreds of fans gather outside the superstar's home, hoping to catch a glimpse of him as he steps onto the balcony to wave at them. This year, however, there was speculation that SRK might skip the customary appearance as Mannat is under construction and Khan has temporarily moved out of his home. But the superstar had other plans. Putting all doubts to rest, Shah Rukh stepped onto the balcony on Monday evening to greet the massive crowd, striking his iconic arms-wide-open pose and giving fans the birthday moment they had been waiting for.

Several pictures and videos of Shah Rukh Khan's balcony appearance have since surfaced on social media and gone viral. Shared by the Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club, the clips capture the superstar greeting his fans with his signature pose. Sharing the visuals, the fan club wrote, "One signature pose, endless emotions. The magic of Shah Rukh Khan! He never lets us feel that the love is one-sided. Our KING always finds a way to send his love back! The KING is here, spreading love and winning hearts all over again."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan kicked off his 61st birthday celebrations by unveiling the first song, Tu Mil Jaaye, from his upcoming film King as soon as the clock striked past midnight on November 2. Sharing the romantic track on social media, the actor wrote, "Yeh Daur Ishq ka Naseeb Waalon ko milta hai... Jahan Barood ki Khushboo mein Gulab khilta hai...Of Love and other Battles....This December, #LoveLikeAKing." Featuring SRK and Deepika Padukone, the song is composed by Sachin-Jigar, with vocals by Arijit Singh, Ed Sheeran and Madhubanti Bagchi. Kumaar has penned the lyrics.

King reunites Shah Rukh Khan with Siddharth Anand after their 2023 blockbuster Pathaan. Apart from SRK and Deepika, King features a star-studded ensemble cast consisting of Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Akshay Oberoi, and Saurabh Shukla. Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be seen in a special song with Shah Rukh in the much-awaited film. King releases in cinemas on December 24.

READ | Imran Khan submits 'unconditional' apology in Bombay High Court for taking part in protests

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Deepotsav 2026: The Radiance of a Cultural Confluence
Deepotsav 2026: The Radiance of a Cultural Confluence
Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans with his signature pose from Mannat on 61st birthday - Watch
Shah Rukh Khan greets fans with his signature pose from Mannat on 61st birthday
Cyclone Murasu: Flights cancelled, thousands to be evacuated as storm heads towards Andhra coast
Cyclone Murasu: Flights cancelled, thousands to be evacuated
Virat Kohli's ODI dominance against New Zealand: Why the Black Caps should be worried
Virat Kohli's ODI dominance against NZ: Why the Black Caps should be worried
TVF's Arunabh Kumar pens emotional note as The Vvaan inches closer to Rs 100 crore: 'This dream took 20 years to come true'
TVF's Arunabh Kumar pens emotional note as The Vvaan nears Rs 100 crore
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video
Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement