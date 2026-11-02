Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans with his signature pose from Mannat on 61st birthday - Watch

Shah Rukh Khan stepped onto the Mannat balcony on Monday evening to greet the massive crowd, striking his iconic arms-wide-open pose and giving fans the birthday moment they had been waiting for. The superstar will next be seen in the action-packed entertainer King, which releases on December 24.

Shah Rukh Khan turned 61 on Monday, November 2, and continued his much-loved birthday tradition of greeting fans outside his Mumbai residence, Mannat. Every year, hundreds of fans gather outside the superstar's home, hoping to catch a glimpse of him as he steps onto the balcony to wave at them. This year, however, there was speculation that SRK might skip the customary appearance as Mannat is under construction and Khan has temporarily moved out of his home. But the superstar had other plans. Putting all doubts to rest, Shah Rukh stepped onto the balcony on Monday evening to greet the massive crowd, striking his iconic arms-wide-open pose and giving fans the birthday moment they had been waiting for.

Several pictures and videos of Shah Rukh Khan's balcony appearance have since surfaced on social media and gone viral. Shared by the Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club, the clips capture the superstar greeting his fans with his signature pose. Sharing the visuals, the fan club wrote, "One signature pose, endless emotions. The magic of Shah Rukh Khan! He never lets us feel that the love is one-sided. Our KING always finds a way to send his love back! The KING is here, spreading love and winning hearts all over again."

The KING is here, spreading love and winning hearts all over again! @iamsrk #HappyBirthdayKing #HappyBirthdaySRK #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #King #SRKUniverse #SRKDay https://t.co/rmhlgaSJMq — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 2, 2026

One signature pose, endless emotions. The magic of Shah Rukh Khan! @iamsrk #HappyBirthdayKing #HappyBirthdaySRK #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #King #SRKUniverse #SRKDay https://t.co/vi4s9hUDTv — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 2, 2026

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan kicked off his 61st birthday celebrations by unveiling the first song, Tu Mil Jaaye, from his upcoming film King as soon as the clock striked past midnight on November 2. Sharing the romantic track on social media, the actor wrote, "Yeh Daur Ishq ka Naseeb Waalon ko milta hai... Jahan Barood ki Khushboo mein Gulab khilta hai...Of Love and other Battles....This December, #LoveLikeAKing." Featuring SRK and Deepika Padukone, the song is composed by Sachin-Jigar, with vocals by Arijit Singh, Ed Sheeran and Madhubanti Bagchi. Kumaar has penned the lyrics.

King reunites Shah Rukh Khan with Siddharth Anand after their 2023 blockbuster Pathaan. Apart from SRK and Deepika, King features a star-studded ensemble cast consisting of Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Akshay Oberoi, and Saurabh Shukla. Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be seen in a special song with Shah Rukh in the much-awaited film. King releases in cinemas on December 24.

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