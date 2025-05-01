Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Karan Johar, along with other superstars from the Indian film industry, attended the opening of WAVES Summit 2025.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone graced a session at WAVES Summit 2025, with filmmaker Karan Johar, and the attendees were in awe when King Khan took the centre stage. Karan hosted the session titled Outsider Who Becomes Ruler. During the conversation, SRK shared parenting tips with the attendees, stating the importance of having a child in the life. The Pathaan actor stated that if you have kids, you'll never feel lonely. SRK's mantra for tackling loneliness is, "You can never be lonely if you can make your children laugh. If you don't have kids, then make your parents laugh and you will never be lonely." Khan also revealed that he never scolds his kids, and even if he wants to instruct them on something, he calls it instructions from their mom (his wife, Gauri Khan).

Then Karan revealed that Khan trained AbRam for his Sports Day, and his son, Yash, expects him to train him. Karan's revelation left the audience laughing, including Shah Rukh and Deepika. Karan requested Khan to help him in this situation, and he replied, "Pehle tu sikh le. 100 m race mein kaise bhagte hai." Khan brought the house down after he imitated Karan's walk.

Watch the viral video

Shah Rukh Khan was asked for parenting advice, and in true SRK style, his witty charm stole the moment! #ShahRukhKhan #DeepikaPadukone #WAVESummit pic.twitter.com/3Jcxi6B0jq — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) May 1, 2025

In another video, Shah Rukh Khan proved why he's King of Romance. Before the session, Shah Rukh was offered a water bottle, and he took this as an opportunity to showcase his charm. Khan took the bottle and recited his poem from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, proving that he can also romance with a bottle.

On the work front, Shah Rukh will next be seen headlining Siddharth Anand's King. The movie also stars SRK's daughter Suhana Khan with Abhishek Bachchan. Deepika Padukone is most likely to join the film as the female lead, but there's no official announcement about the same. King is scheduled to release in 2026.

About WAVES

WAVES 2025 is a first-of-its-kind summit in India. WAVES 2025, which has a tagline of "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries", will witness participation from over 90 countries, with more than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, over 300 companies, and over 350 startups. The summit will feature 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout sessions, and 32 masterclasses spanning diverse sectors including broadcasting, infotainment, AVGC-XR, films, and digital media.