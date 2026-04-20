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Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan 'destroyed childhood', Rajinikanth never appeared in Ra One, his dupe did cameo due to this reason, netizens get furious

Shah Rukh Khan 'destroyed childhood', Rajinikanth never appeared in Ra One

Not Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, but Aditya Dhar was supposed to direct Bhaag Milkha Bhaag; he was ousted from his film? Viral Reddit post sparks debate

Not Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, but Aditya Dhar was supposed to direct Bhaag Milkha

Uttar Pradesh gets major boost as expressway stretches set for new residential colonies under govt plan, check details

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Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan 'destroyed childhood', Rajinikanth never appeared in Ra One, his dupe did cameo due to this reason, netizens get furious

During the promotions of Ra One, Shah Rukh Khan thanked Rajinikanth several times for making a cameo appearance in his film. Years later, we get to know that the Thalaiva never shot for the cameo.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 20, 2026, 09:11 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan 'destroyed childhood', Rajinikanth never appeared in Ra One, his dupe did cameo due to this reason, netizens get furious
Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth in Ra One
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    Shah Rukh Khan's superhero actioner Ra One was among his most ambitious projects. The 2011 Diwali release was the most anticipated release. The film was aimed at starting a new superhero franchise. To make his film grand, SRK didn't leave any stone unturned. He brought Akon on board for the songs and managed to bring Rajinikanth for a special cameo appearance. The Thalaiva of Indian cinema charmed the movie by reprising the role of Chitti from Enthiran (Robot in Hindi). Rajini's appearance was one of the highlights of the film. However, a decade later, we get authentic proof, stating that Rajini never shot for the cameo, and he didn't even appear on the sets. 

    Also read: Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Shah Rukh Khan gets brutally trolled for calling Pakistan 'great neighbour', Ajmal Kasab 'gentleman' | Viral videos

    Suresh Menon makes the big reveal

    Actor, comedian Suresh Menon, in a podcast, made this sensational reveal, officially confirming how Rajini's name and his popularity were used to hype the movie. In Ra One, Suresh played a small role of a cab driver, and in his sequence, Chitti appears to save G.One (Shah Rukh) from baddies. While discussing the scene in a conversation, Suresh revealed, "Jis bande ne (dupe) Rajinikanth ka role kiya, main unko ache tarike se jaanta tha. Woh aate aur aise harkat karte ki hum haste the. We used to enjoy. There were rumours that Rajinikanth saab aane wale hai for a cameo, but he couldn't make it. Yeh abhi bol sakta hu." Menon further added that Rajini's likeness was added during post-production to make his appearance authentic. 

    Why Rajinikanth couldn't make it for Ra One?

    Suresh revealed that during the shoot of Ra One, Rajini "was not keeping well". Even as per the media reports of 2011, Rajini was reportedly facing health issues after a kidney transplant in Singapore.

    Also read: Not Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, but Aditya Dhar was supposed to direct Bhaag Milkha Bhaag; he was ousted from his film? Viral Reddit post sparks debate

    Why Shah Rukh Khan thanked Rajinikanth during Ra One promotions

    The major reason for Shah Rukh Khan thanking Rajini during the promotions of Ra One is that the South superstar's permission to use his name and character in his film. This itself is nothing less than an achievement. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by VAPUR (@imvapur)

    Netizens' reactions to Rajinikanth's Ra One cameo

    The reel went viral in no time, and netizens expressed their thoughts. "Childhood destroyed," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Mujhe phele se malum tha." One of the netizens wrote, "Uss time Rajni Sir. Sabse mehenge Star the unka budget nahi hoga shayad isliye unka duplicate bulaya." For the unversed, Ra One opened with excellent numbers, but got an underwhelming response. The movie couldn't meet the expectations, and it underperformed. 

    Also read: Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 3: Priyadarshan ends Akshay Kumar's dull phase, movie spikes high on Sunday, races to Rs 100 crore

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