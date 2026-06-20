Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan dances to Koi Mil Gaya with Supriya Sule's daughter Revati at her sangeet ceremony - Watch

Shah Rukh Khan set the dance floor ablaze as he grooved with Revati Sule and other guests to Koi Mil Gaya from his 1998 blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Shah Rukh Khan brought his signature charisma to the pre-wedding celebrations of the NCP leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule's daughter, Revati Sule. Revati is all set to tie the knot with Sarang Lakhani, son of Nagpur-based businessman and BJP politician Arun Lakhani. Several inside videos from the star-studded festivities have since surfaced online and are quickly going viral.

One of the videos circulating on social media shows Shah Rukh setting the dance floor ablaze as he grooves with Revati Sule and other guests to Koi Mil Gaya from his 1998 blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The superstar appeared relaxed and in high spirits, enthusiastically joining the celebrations and adding his infectious energy to the evening.

Revati Sule and Sarang Lakhani wedding

Revati Sule, granddaughter of veteran politician Sharad Pawar, studied at the London School of Economics and Political Science, while Sarang Lakhani holds an MBA from Columbia Business School. The couple is set to tie the knot in Mumbai today, with a grand wedding reception scheduled to take place in Pune on July 5.

Shah Rukh Khan in King

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is currently shooting for his next action thriller King. Khan reunites with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand for the film, that also marks his daughter Suhana Khan's theatrical debut after she made her acting debut in the 2023 Netflix film The Archies. Apart from Shah Rukh and Suhana, King features a star-studded cast including Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Akshay Oberoi, and Saurabh Shukla. The much-awaited action thriller is slated to hit theatres on December 24, 2026.

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