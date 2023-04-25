Viral video: Muffler-clad Shah Rukh Khan gets grand welcome in Sonamarg as he reaches Kashmir for Dunki shoot

Shah Rukh Khan in Kashmir for Dunki shoot

Shah Rukh Khan has a busy year in 2023. He has already seen the release of one film – Pathaan, and is set to appear in two more now – Jawan and Dunki. With Jawan’s shoot reportedly wrapped up, Shah Rukh has now resumed work on Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. On Monday night, the star travelled to Kashmir to start the film’s schedule there.

A viral video captures the actor, dressed in black casuals with sneakers and a muffler wrapped around his neck, arriving in Kashmir’s Sonamarg. The video, which was shared by several fan clubs, shows Shah Rukh walking along a pathwat, flanked by his buiness manager Pooja Dadlani. A individual can be seen walking behind them with a bouquet in their hand, with some locals showing him the way.

Captioning the video, a fan club wrote, “SRK has reached Sonamarg in Kashmir to shoot for Dunki.” Dunki, directed by Hirani, marks the first collaboration between the actor and the director. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal and has been earlier shot in London among other places. Reports have said that Shah Rukh is in Kashmir to shoot a song for the film with choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

Shah Rukh Khan spotted entering the hotel in Sonamarg pic.twitter.com/CL7CBwsv9d — Aryan (@tumhidekhonaa) April 24, 2023

Dunki is reportedly based on the eponymous slang which refers to the use of an illegal back door route for immigration. The film is slated to be released in theatres in December, most likely around Christmas for a festive release.

But before that, Shah Rukh will be seen in Jawan, Tamil filmmaker Atlee’s Bollywood debut. The revenge drama is reportedly releasing in the first week of June. The film marks the Hindi film debut of two superstars from south – Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Recently, a short clip of Shah Rukh’s fight scene as well as certain pictures from the set were leaked online, generating further buzz for the film.