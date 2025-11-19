Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan groove to O Oh Jaane Jaana, fans say 'love how SRK knows the steps'; Watch

The video has awoken fans' nostalgia who are aching for their favourite superstars to collaborate again soon. Reacting to the clip, one fan wrote, "Love how Shah Rukh knows the steps to Salman’s songs," while another said, "Shahrukh's energy is even more apparent when he is dancing next to Salman."

Whenever the word Bollywood is mentioned, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are two names that always pop up. The two superstars, who have been friends for more than 30 years, seldom appear together, but when they do, it is bound to go viral. A video, from a recently held wedding in Delhi, is doing the rounds on social media, showing Shah Rukh Khan matching steps with Salman Khan on the latter's iconic song, O Oh Jaane Jaana.

Shah Rukh Khan dances with Salman Khan on O Oh Jaane Jaana in a viral video

The viral video of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan dancing to the hit 1998 song was first shared on Reddit on Tuesday. The clip is reportedly from a wedding celebration but is not dated. The video, however, shows Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan having the time of their lives, matching steps on the legendary song from Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya.

Watch the video here

The video has awoken fans' nostalgia who are aching for their favourite superstars to collaborate again soon. Reacting to the clip, one fan wrote, "Love how Shah Rukh knows the steps to Salman’s songs," while another said, "Shahrukh's energy is even more apparent when he is dancing next to Salman. What event is this?"

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's upcoming films

While there is no confirmation if Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will appear for Tiger vs Pathaan, the two stars are currently busy with their own projects. Salman Khan has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming war film, Battle of Galwan, which is set to release in 2026. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, will be next seen in King, the teaser of which was released on his birthday earlier this month.

